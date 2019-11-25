USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Doji on D1, 200-day SMA question buyers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY rises to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement after posting a Doji on Friday.
  • 200-day SMA keeps the quote’s upside capped for the last two weeks.
  • 50-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limit near-term declines.

Although it is trading near a four day high, around 108.75 by the press time of early Monday, the USD/JPY pair confronts short-term resistance following a trend reversal candlestick formation flashed the previous day.

With the Friday’s Doji candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart increasing odds for the pair’s pullback, sellers look for entry below 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-November upside, around 108.35/30.

In doing so, the monthly bottom surrounding 107.90 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level close to 107.62 will be on bears’ radar.

Alternatively, pair’s upside beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of 108.80 will need to cross a 200-day SMA level of 109.00, which in turn could propel prices towards the monthly top around 109.50.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 108.78
Today Daily Change 15 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 108.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.76
Daily SMA50 108.29
Daily SMA100 107.72
Daily SMA200 108.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.73
Previous Daily Low 108.47
Previous Weekly High 109.08
Previous Weekly Low 108.28
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD

EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD

EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1025 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line since Oct 01. As a result, buyers will target 50% Fib retracement of the previous month upside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Failed breakout vs impending golden cross

GBP/USD: Failed breakout vs impending golden cross

GBP/USD's daily chart is reporting conflicting technical signals. The failed breakout on GBP/USD's daily chart is painting a bearish picture. The daily chart also shows an impending golden cross, a bullish development.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on

USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on

USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside

Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside

Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday. The yellow metal's trading below 100-day and 21-day EMAs takes clues from 12-bar MACD that has been sending bearish signals recently.

Gold News

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures