USD/JPY soars from nine months lows, rises back above 103.00 as Wall Street tumbles

- USD/JPY consolidates recent bounce from multi-month lows despite risk aversion.
- Yen recovers versus G10 currencies on risk aversion.
The USD/JPY rose further during the American session and climbed to 103.25, 55 pips above the nine-month lows it reached earlier at 102.70. It rebounded sharply as equity prices in Wall Street reversed sharply to the downside.
The Dow Jones, the Nasdaq, and the S&P500 are falling by more than 2% after starting the year in positive ground. The sharp reversal in equities boosted the greenback across the board. The DXY erased losses and climbed back toward 90.00 after hitting under 89.40, the lowest level in more than two years. The VIX (fear index) jumped to the highest level in almost two weeks.
USD/JPY bearish but…
From a technical perspective, the reversal in USD/JPY could be positive for the greenback as it climbed back above 103.00. Still, the dollar needs to rise above 103.30/35 to gain support for a stronger recovery.
The long-term trend points to the downside. As long as USD/JPY keeps failing to consolidate under 103.00, the downside would remain limited.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|103.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.66
|Daily SMA50
|104.12
|Daily SMA100
|104.86
|Daily SMA200
|106.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.32
|Previous Daily Low
|103.25
|Previous Weekly High
|103.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.96
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses the 0.7700 level as fear kicks in
US equities plummeted after reaching record highs, backing the greenback during US trading hours. Mounting coronavirus concerns and tougher restrictive measures weighed on sentiment.
GBP/USD falls as PM Johnson announces fresh lockdown
The news was largely anticipated after the UK reported record covid contagions. GBP/USD plummeted after flirting with 1.3700 as the United Kingdom goes into full lockdown.
XAU/USD prices stabilise close to highs, more gains in store?
The rate of appreciation has slowed over the last few hours on account of recovery from lows seen in the US dollar (the Dollar Index has moved back into the 89.90s after setting fresh multi-year lows in the 89.40s), but spot gold prices (XAU/USD) continue to trade on the front foot.
Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come
One of the most common theories and indicators of the beginning of alt seasons is the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance which currently stands at 68.4%. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 63% right before plummeting down to 32% which paved the way for the alt season.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.