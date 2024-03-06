USD/JPY slumps to 149.50 as hopes for BoJ’s policy normalization escalate

- USD/JPY drops sharply to 149.50 as bets in favor of BoJ lifting negative rate escalate.
- Improving outlook for Japan’s wage growth would keep inflation sustainably above 2%.
- Investors await Fed Powell’s testimony for fresh guidance on US interest rates.
The USD/JPY pair falls sharply to 149.50 in Wednesday’s London session. The asset come under pressure as the Japanese Yen strengthens after the Jiji News Agency reported that some members of Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would favor an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy stance at the March policy meeting.
Last week, BoJ board member Hajime Takata said that the central bank’s goal of maintaining inflation above 2% inflation on a sustainable basis is ‘finally in sight’.
The Japanese Yen is expected to broadly outperform if the BoJ lifts negative interest rates, which it has been maintaining from more than a decade as inflationary pressures were unable to sustainably remain above 2%. The reasoning behind inflation remaining below 2% has been vulnerable wage growth. The outlook for wage growth is improving, fanning discussions of quitting the expansionary policy stance.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar weakens as market expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in the June policy meeting escalate. The CME FedWatch tool shows that that traders see a little over 57% chance for a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) in the June meeting. The chances for a rate cut were around 52% on Tuesday.
Going forward, the US Dollar will be guided by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress at 15:00 GMT. Fed Powell will provide fresh guidance on when the central bank will start reducing interest rates.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|149.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.07
|Daily SMA50
|147.53
|Daily SMA100
|147.69
|Daily SMA200
|146.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.55
|Previous Daily Low
|149.71
|Previous Weekly High
|150.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.21
|Previous Monthly High
|150.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|145.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
