- USD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses the latest gains.
- Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy unchanged, as expected.
- Mixed sentiment, firmer yields previously underpinned recovery moves amid light calendar elsewhere.
- Chatters over Japan’s more bond issuance, cap on yields highlight BOJ Governor Kuroda’s speech.
USD/JPY stands on slippery grounds near 134.80, losing nearly 200-pips on the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) inaction during early Tuesday.
That said, the BOJ held its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% while keeping the short-term interest rate target at -0.1% while directing 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields toward zero. In doing so, the Japanese central bank matched the market expectations. The surprise factor, however, was the BOJ’s alteration of the Yield Curve Control (YCC) and the bond issuance announcements.
Also read: Breaking: BoJ stands pat on monetary policy, USD/JPY drops
Earlier in the day, talks of Japan’s heavy budget proposal triggered the talks of more bond issuance and yield caps. Japan's budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year (FY) could be as high as 114 trillion yen, the Nikkei reported, adding that the government could issue more than 35 trillion yen in bonds, per Reuters.
In this regard, Japan Finance Minister (FinMin) Shunichi Suzuki ruled out speculations that the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan have decided on a policy to revise joint statements.
Elsewhere, market sentiment remains dicey amid hawkish central bank moves and recession fears. Even so, China’s readiness for more stimulus and an effort to improve trade ties with other nations, recently with Australia, seem to underpin cautious optimism. Alternatively, the World Bank’s recent pessimism surrounding China and hopes of more rate hikes from the global central banks challenge the risk-on mood. As a result, the USD/JPY pair remained mostly firmer, mainly due to the US Dollar’s safe haven appeal.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains despite the downbeat closing of Wall Street. That said, the benchmark 10-year US bond yields rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 3.60% whereas the two-year counterpart rises to 4.26% by the press time, which in turn portrays the yield curve inversion and suggests the market’s rush for risk safety.
Looking forward, USD/JPY pair traders will pay attention to a speech from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for immediate directions. In that case, the sellers may seek hints for Yield Curve Control (YCC) for keeping the reins.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY jostles with the 21-DMA hurdle surrounding 137.40 inside a 12-day-old bullish channel, currently between 135.00 and 138.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|137.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.36
|Daily SMA50
|142.36
|Daily SMA100
|141.2
|Daily SMA200
|135.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.16
|Previous Daily Low
|135.75
|Previous Weekly High
|138.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY plunges over 2% as BoJ tweaks YCC target
USD/JPY is on slippery grounds, down over 2% after the BoJ tweaked its YCC target from 0.25% to 0.50% and increased bond-buying. The BOJ held its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% The pair drags the US Dollar lower across the board. Eyes on BoJ Kuroda's presser.
AUD/USD turns south toward 0.6650 as US yields spike
AUD/USD is dropping back toward 0.6650, reversing its uptick amid a sharp rally in the US Treasury yields. The pair shrugs off a sudden sell-off in the US Dollar across the board, as the BoJ's policy announcements smash USD/JPY.
Gold spikes toward $1,800 even as Treasury yields rocket
Gold price is spiking toward $1,800, as the US Dollar plunges, following the sell-off in USD/JPY. The US Treasury yields jump over 3%, as the BoJ widened its YCC band to 0.50%. The further upside in Gold price could be capped by rallying yields.
Solana price aims for $9 as bears make their presence known
Solana price fell by 8% from the previous week. SOL has yet to retest three significant moving averages during this year's downtrend. A breach above last week's trading range is needed to consider a retracement into the breached moving indicators.
Two things count the most: The policy response to the Covid surge in China and US inflation
This week in the US it’s mostly housing data, consumer confidence and a biggie, personal income and spending on Friday–but Friday is the day before Christmas and almost certainly a short day in Europe and the US. Elsewhere the new include inflation and BoJ meeting in Japan.