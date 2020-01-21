USD/JPY shrugs off BOJ decision, remains on the back foot around 110.00

- USD/JPY extends the recent losses despite BOJ holding its monetary policy intact while keeping forward guidance on interest rates intact.
- News of coronavirus outbreak recently triggered risk-off, trade-positive news from the Chinese Commerce Ministry failed to please buyers.
- Geopolitical plays in the Middle East, trade headlines will welcome the US traders returning from the extended weekend.
USD/JPY extends losses while taking rounds to 110.00 during early Tuesday. The pair shrugged off the BOJ’s widely anticipated monetary policy decision as risk aversion seems to be in the play.
In addition to the monetary policy decision, wherein the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stood pat, details of the fourth quarter (Q4) economic outlook were also released. The Japanese central bank upwardly revised the GDP growth for fiscal 2019/20 and 2020/21.
Read: BOJ leaves monetary policy unchanged, as widely expected
The pair earlier dropped after headlines of China virus grabbed market attention. While four people have already died of the same in China, an Australian has also been recently tested for the human transmitted disease. In a reaction, Wuhan has set up a Wuhan Pneumonia control center to prevent the further spread of the disease. It has ordered stronger supervision of markets and public transportation hubs and encouraged the cancellation of unnecessary public gatherings, vowing to release timely updates,” says the Global Times.
Following the risk-off markets showed a little reaction to the comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry that said, “China welcomes competitive US products to enter china's markets.”
Additionally, news of International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) cautious optimism and the Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar’s refrain from respecting the global push for peace grabbed the spotlight during the early-Asian session.
Portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields drop four basis points to 1.79% whereas the S&P 500 Futures decline 0.40% to 3,311. Further, Japan’s NIKKEI also lost 1.0% to 23,850 by press time.
Traders will now focus on BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s press conference, around 06:00 GMT, for further direction. Following that, how the US traders react to the fresh headlines after coming back from the Martin Luther King Day Holiday will also be watched carefully.
Technical Analysis
USD/JPY prices need to provide a daily close beyond an upward sloping trend line since November 07, at 110.25 now, to aim for May month top near 110.70, failing to do so can recall 21-day SMA level of 109.30.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|110.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.3
|Daily SMA50
|109.11
|Daily SMA100
|108.57
|Daily SMA200
|108.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.22
|Previous Daily Low
|110.05
|Previous Weekly High
|110.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.46
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY remains under pressure around 110.00 on BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure around the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
AUD/USD finds buyers again near 0.6850 amid risk-off
AUD/USD found buyers once again near 0.6850 but the market mood remains sour amid coronavirus outbreak scare. The spot is seen heading back towards the daily high of 0.6881 amid broad-based US dollar retreat.
UK Jobs Preview: Gloomy mood opens door to GBP/USD upside? Three scenarios
If everybody is short, who is left to sell? Pound bears may be stretched, allowing room for gains if UK pay has rises have not fallen far. While the economic calendar is showing that the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain at 3.8% – the historic low – the focus is on wages.
Gold: Violates key hurdle to hit 9-day high
Gold crossed key Fibonacci hurdle a few minutes before press time and hit a nine-day high of $1,568 per Oz. The metal picked up a bid near $1,560 and jumped above $1,564 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from $1,611 to $1,536.
GBP/USD: Inside falling channel below 200-bar SMA
GBP/USD trades near 1.3000 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair stays inside the monthly falling trend channel while also remaining below 200-bar SMA. With this, sellers keep eyes on December 23 low, near 1.2900.