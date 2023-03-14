USD/JPY rises toward 135.00 after US CPI fueled by Treasury yields

- US Dollar gains momentum after US inflation numbers.
- US CPI rises mostly in line with expectation in February.
- USD/JPY up 250 pips from Monday's low, looking at 135.00.
The USD/JPY broke a range after the beginning of the American session and following the release of US CPI numbers. The pair is trading above 134.70, at daily highs as the US dollar strengthens.
Dollar gains momentum, no surprises from consumer inflation
US February Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in February, as expected, while the annual rate slowed down from 6.4% to 6%. The core CPI rose 0.5%, slightly above the 0.4% of market consensus.
The US Dollar stayed relatively quiet immediately after the report. However, the Greenback gained momentum later as US yields moved further to the upside. US Treasury bonds are erasing most of Monday's gains. The rebound in yields is fueling the USD/JPY.
"Inflation has peaked – but that is not news anymore. The issue is that price rises are not falling, just becoming sticky. Moreover, the peak in yearly inflation remains at risk if Core CPI comes out above 0.3%", explained Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet. Just a week ago the question regarding the Fed was 25 or 50bp rate hike. Now is it no change or 25bp. According to the market's response so far to CPI, there still is a chance of a hike. More US inflation data is due on Wednesday with the Produce Price Index. Also Retail Sales numbers will be released.
The USD/JPY is erasing Monday's losses and is approaching the 20-day Simple Moving Average (135.40). The intraday outlook is bullish, however the main picture offers mixed signs. If the move higher extends above 135.60, it could gain more momentum. On the contrary, a slide below 133.50 would expose the three-week low it hit on Monday ay 132.26.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.48
|Today Daily Change
|1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|133.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.3
|Daily SMA50
|132.46
|Daily SMA100
|135.83
|Daily SMA200
|137.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.05
|Previous Daily Low
|132.29
|Previous Weekly High
|137.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.12
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
