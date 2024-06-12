- Fed maintains interest rates; projects higher rates through 2024 with a federal funds rate adjustment to 5.10%.
- Cooler US inflation report pressures the Greenback, leading to a decline in USD/JPY.
- Fed's economic outlook: Stable growth at 2.1%, steady unemployment at 4%, with minor hikes in PCE and Core PCE inflation rates.
The USD/JPY retreated on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged while tilting slightly hawkish as Fed officials upward revised the federal fund's rates. However, a cooler-than-expected US inflation report weighed on the Greenback ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's presser. The major trades at 156.26, down 0.55%.
USD/JPY drops 0.55% amid Fed's hawkish hold, cooler US inflation report
The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement highlighted that Fed officials do "not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent." They also stated that "the Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals."
Meanwhile, the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) revealed that policymakers tilted slightly hawkish, as the median foresees the federal funds rate to end at 5.10% in 2024, up from 4.60% in March’s projections. The economy is expected to grow 2.1%, consistent with their March forecast, while the unemployment rate is projected to remain at 4%, unchanged from the previous SEP. PCE inflation is expected to rise slightly from 2.4% to 2.6%, and Core PCE inflation is projected to increase from 2.6% to 2.8%.
USD/JPY Reaction to Fed’s Decision - Hourly Chart
The USD/JPY bounced off daily lows at around 155.80 and edged above the 156.00 figure, but it was capped by the 100-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 156.55. For buyers to extend its gains, they must clear the 100-SMA, and test the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud at around 156.80/95. Further gains are seen above 157.00.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|157.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.42
|Daily SMA50
|155.23
|Daily SMA100
|152.39
|Daily SMA200
|149.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.4
|Previous Daily Low
|156.81
|Previous Weekly High
|157.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.55
|Previous Monthly High
|157.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: There is an important resistance at 0.6700
AUD/USD advanced markedly on Wednesday, although the sharp advance failed to surpass the 0.6700 barrier on a sustainable fashion on the back of the weaker US Dollar and ahead of key Australian labour market figures.
EUR/USD reclaims the 1.0800 mark and beyond
The resurgence of the strong selling pressure in the Greenback sponsored a move to three-day highs near 1.0850 in EUR/USD, although part of that advance ran out of steam as the US session drew to a close.
Gold faces some pressure and revisits $2,320
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias above the $2,300 mark per troy ounce after the Fed left its rates unchanged and Chief Powell's press conference is under way.
Ethereum poised for recovery following increased exchange outflows
Ethereum (ETH) is up more than 3% on Wednesday following huge exchange outflows, increased whale buying pressure and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May reporting reduced inflation.
Walking the tightrope: The Fed's struggle with dual economic objectives
The binary aspect of monetary policy is problematic. That is, monetary policy is a blunt tool that can be directed at either stimulating economic activity or suppressing it.