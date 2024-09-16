USD/JPY refreshes annual low below 140.00 in monetary policy-packed week

- USD/JPY slides sharply to near 139.50 with all eyes on the Fed policy.
- Market expectations for Fed large interest rate cuts have strengthened.
- The BoJ is expected to leave interest rates at 0.25% on Friday.
The USD/JPY pair posts a fresh annual low at 139.50 in Monday’s North American session. The asset weakens ahead of the monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which will be announced on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
The market sentiment remains cheerful as the Fed is almost certain to pivot to policy-normalization from Wednesday. This would be the first interest rate cut decision by the Fed in over four years since it announced the battle against rising inflation due to pandemic-led stimulus.
Meanwhile, the debate over the Fed’s likely interest rate cut size has taken a U-turn. Market expectations for the Fed reducing interest rates by a big margin, which were significantly lower last week before the release of the United States (US) Producer Price Index (PPI), have strengthened. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) rose to 65% from 30% a week ago.
The US PPI report showed that the annual headline producer inflation decelerated at a faster-than-expected pace to 1.7%, the lowest in six months.
Apart from the interest rate decision, investors will also focus on the Fed’s dot plot, which will indicate interest rate projections for different timeframes by all officials. The CME FedWatch tool also shows that the central bank will cut interest rates atleast by 100 bps this year.
In the Tokyo region, investors see the BoJ keeping interest rates steady but maintaining hawkish guidance on sustaining inflationary pressures and growth prospects. The BoJ has pushed its interest rates to 0.25%. Analysts at Standard Chartered see the BoJ interest rates rising to 0.5% by the year-end. The confidence of market experts has increased due to inflation remaining above 2% for the past 21 months.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains above 1.1100 ahead of key events
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Monday. The upbeat risk mood and growing expectations for a dovish Fed outcome this week weigh on the US Dollar and help the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD extends rally to 1.3200 area
Following Friday's choppy action, GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at a fresh 10-day high near 1.3200. Ahead of the Fed's and the BoE's policy announcements, the US Dollar stays under pressure, allowing the pair to push higher.
Gold stays near record-high set at around $2,590
Gold trades in a narrow range above $2,580 after touching a new record-high near $2,590 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 3.6% ahead of the Fed meeting and makes it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed overtowers pivotal week for Gold, stocks and the US Dollar Premium
The Fed's first rate cut stands out as economic uncertainty mounts. US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims are of high interest. Rate decisions by central banks in the UK and Japan are also pivotal.
European crypto fund founder calls Tether $118 billion scam
Founder of Cyber Capital, Europe’s oldest crypto fund, criticized Tether for their reserves and said there has been no audit since 2021. In a tweet thread on X, Justin Bons supports his stance on the stablecoin firm with statistics.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.