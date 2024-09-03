- USD/JPY forms a bearish engulfing pattern, signaling potential further downside in the near term.
- RSI momentum supports sellers, with first support eyed at Tenkan-Sen 145.33 and psychological 145.00 level.
- Bulls must reclaim Kijun-Sen at 148.45, with 150.00 needed to reverse the bearish trend.
The USD/JPY dropped late in the North American session, registering losses of over 0.80% or more than 100 pips. It now trades at 145.68.
During the overnight session for US traders, headlines revealed that Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated his hawkish stance on remarks submitted to a government panel. This was the main driver of the pair, along with the plunge of the yield of the US 10-year Treasury note.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, the USD/JPY is downward biased, forming a ‘bearish engulfing’ chart pattern. This hints that more downside is seen, further confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), reassuring that momentum supports sellers.
With the path of least resistance tilted to the downside, USD/JPY's first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 145.33. If hurdled, the next stop would be the 145.00 figure, ahead of testing the next cycle low of 143.45, the August 26 daily low. This would be the last line of defense for bulls, ahead of the August 5 low of 141.69.
For bulls to regain control, they must regain the Kijun-Sen at 148.45 before reclaiming the 150.00 figure above the latest cycle high of 149.39.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.26%
|0.28%
|-0.92%
|0.42%
|1.19%
|0.93%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|-0.26%
|0.00%
|-1.16%
|0.14%
|0.91%
|0.55%
|-0.39%
|GBP
|-0.28%
|-0.01%
|-1.18%
|0.14%
|0.90%
|0.55%
|-0.39%
|JPY
|0.92%
|1.16%
|1.18%
|1.32%
|2.10%
|1.67%
|0.77%
|CAD
|-0.42%
|-0.14%
|-0.14%
|-1.32%
|0.75%
|0.32%
|-0.53%
|AUD
|-1.19%
|-0.91%
|-0.90%
|-2.10%
|-0.75%
|-0.46%
|-1.29%
|NZD
|-0.93%
|-0.55%
|-0.55%
|-1.67%
|-0.32%
|0.46%
|-0.83%
|CHF
|0.12%
|0.39%
|0.39%
|-0.77%
|0.53%
|1.29%
|0.83%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
