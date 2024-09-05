- USD/JPY remains pressured near 143.39, with momentum indicators favoring a bearish continuation toward 143.00 and 142.50 support levels.
- Failure to decisively clear 143.44 may offer a recovery opportunity for USD bulls if US Nonfarm Payrolls data impresses.
- Key resistance sits at 145.03 (Tenkan-Sen), with further hurdles at 145.73 (Kijun-Sen) and the 150.00 figure.
USD/JPY extended its losses for the third consecutive day, hitting a four-week low of 142.85, yet traders lifted the pair, which closed Thursday's session with losses of 0.21%. As Friday’s Asian session begins, the pair trades at 143.39, virtually unchanged.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY fell toward multi-week lows but failed to decisively clear the August 26 swing low of 143.44. This can pave the way for a recovery for USD bulls, who struggled with the drop in the US 10-year T-note yield.
Despite this, momentum favors further downside, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). With this and first-tier US August’s Nonfarm Payrolls report looming, the path of least resistance is for a bearish continuation.
The USD/JPY's first support would be the August 26 daily low of 143.44. A breach of the latter would expose key psychological support levels, like the 143.00 mark. This would be followed by the current week's low of 142.85, ahead of key psychological levels, the 142.50 mark and 142.00.
Conversely, an upbeat US jobs report will expose key resistance levels. First, the Tenkan-Sen will be at 145.03, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 145.73, before reclaiming the 150.00 figure above the latest cycle high of 149.39.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|EUR
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|CAD
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|AUD
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|NZD
|-0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
