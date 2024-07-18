USD/JPY rises to 157.39, up 0.70% after rebounding from 155.37 low.

Bearish trend holds with RSI under 50, hinting at possible downtrend return.

Key supports: 156.06, 155.37, 155.00; resistances: 157.50, July 16 high of 158.85.

The US Dollar stages a comeback against the Japanese Yen and pushes the USD/JPY pair higher on Thursday, posting gains of more than 0.70% and reclaiming the 157.00 figure at the time of writing. The major bounce off daily lows of 155.37, though a risk-on impulse lifted the exchange rate to the current spot price at 157.39.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The USD/JPY trims some of its Wednesday losses, bouncing from underneath the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) level of 155.37 and rising near the July 15 daily low of 157.14.

Momentum remains bearishly biased, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing below the 50-neutral line. That said, the USD/JPY might resume its downtrend in the near term.

Therefore, the USD/JPY first support would be the July 17 low of 156.06. Once cleared, the next stop would be the bottom of the Kumo at 155.37 before slumping toward 155.00. A further downside is seen below that level, exposing the May 16 swing low of 153.61. A breach of the latter will expose the May 2 pivot low at 151.87, ahead of testing the 151.00 mark.

On the other hand, if buyers stepped in and pushed the USD/JPY above 157.50, look for a re-test of the July 16 peak at 158.85.

USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart