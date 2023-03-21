USD/JPY Price Analysis: Flirts with 50% Fibo. level, below mid-132.00s amid risk-on mood

- USD/JPY gains strong positive traction on Tuesday and recovers further from a multi-week low.
- The risk-on impulse undermines the JPY and lends support, though weaker USD caps the upside.
- The technical setup warrants some caution before placing directional bets ahead of the FOMC.
The USD/JPY pair once again shows some resilience below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the January-March rally and attracts fresh buying near the 131.00 round-figure mark on Tuesday. Spot prices recover further from the lowest level since February 10, around the 130.55-130.50 area touched on Monday, and climb back closer to mid-132.00s during the early North American session.
The risk-on impulse - as depicted by a further strong rally in the equity markets - undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. Bulls further take cues from the widening of the US-Japan rate differential, led by a solid recovery in the US Treasury bond yields over the past two sessions. That said, the prevalent US Dollar selling might cap any meaningful gains for the major.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution before confirming that the USD/JPY pair's recent rejection slide from a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has run its course. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday.
From a technical perspective, the intraday positive move stalls near 50% Fibo. level. This is closely followed by the overnight swing high, around the 132.65 region, which should now act as a pivotal point. Some follow-through buying could trigger a short-covering rally and push the USD/JPY pair further beyond the 133.00 round figure, towards testing the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 133.80-133.85 region.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, the latter should keep a lid on any further upside for the USD/JPY pair. That said, a sustained move beyond the said barrier will negate any near-term negative outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders. This, in turn, will set the stage for a further appreciating move towards the 135.00 psychological mark, which coincides with the 100-day SMA.
On the flip side, 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 131.35 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 131.00 mark and the overnight swing low, around the mid-130.00s. Failure to defend the said support levels will make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to challenging the 130.00 psychological mark. Spot prices could eventually drop to the 129.55-129.50 intermediate support en route to the 129.00 round figure.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.97
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|131.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.06
|Daily SMA50
|132.53
|Daily SMA100
|135.1
|Daily SMA200
|137.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.65
|Previous Daily Low
|130.54
|Previous Weekly High
|135.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.56
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
