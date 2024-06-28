- USD/JPY climbs to 160.89, up 0.08%, buoyed by strong US data and rising Treasury yields.
- Technicals show buyer momentum; RSI overbought but not extreme.
- Resistance levels: 161.00, 162.00, 164.87 (Nov 1986 high), 178 (Apr 1986 high).
- Support found at 159.19 (Tenkan-Sen), 158.75 (June 24 low), 158.65 (Senkou Span A), 157.91 (Kijun-Sen).
The USD/JPY extended its gains on Friday and is set to end the week with more than 0.50% gains after US economic data spurred a jump in the US Treasury, despite increasing speculations that the US central bank could cut rates in 2024. The USD/JPY trades at 160.89, up 0.08%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical analysis
The USD/JPY uptrend remains intact, though traders are cautious after reclaiming the psychological 160.00 level, which is viewed as the first line of defense for Japanese authorities to intervene in the FX markets. Despite this, the pair has continued to advance steadily, increasing intervention risks.
Momentum favors buyers, even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is overbought. However, due to the strength of the uptrend, many technicians consider 80 as the threshold for "extreme" overextended conditions.
The USD/JPY first resistance levels would be the psychological marks of 161.00, 162.00, and so forth, leading up to the November 1986 high of 164.87. Beyond that, the next significant resistance is the April 1986 high of 178.
Conversely, if USD/JPY drops below 160.00, the first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 159.19, followed by the June 24 low of 158.75. Once those levels are cleared, the next support is the Senkou Span A at 158.65, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 157.91.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0700 area following post-PCE jump
After spiking to a daily high of 1.0720 with the immediate reaction to US PCE inflation data, EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0700 area. Investors remain cautious ahead of this weekend's French election and make it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2650 after US inflation data
GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades below 1.2650 in the American session on Friday. Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation declined to 2.6% in May, limiting the USD's upside and helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold keeps its daily gains near $2,330 following US PCE data
Gold prices maintain their constructive bias around $2,330 after US inflation readings gauged by the PCE matched consensus in May and US yields advance slightly across the curve.
BTC struggles around the $62,000 level
Bitcoin price faces pullback resistance at the lower band of the descending wedge around $62,000. Ethereum price finds support at $3,288, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Ripple price faces resistance at $0.500, its daily resistance level.
French Elections Preview: Euro to suffer after the calm, as specter of extremists, uncertainty rise Premium
The first round of French parliamentary elections is set to trigger high uncertainty. Soothing messages from the far right and far left leave the Euro vulnerable to falls. Calm may return only after the second round of voting on July 7.