USD/JPY rises to 0.38%, pushed by higher US Treasury yields and weak ISM data.

Resistance levels: 162.00, 163.00, 164.87 (Nov 1986 high).

Support points: 160.22 (April 29 high), 155.66 (Tenkan Sen), 158.90 (Senkou Span A).

The USD/JPY has broken the 161.00 barrier as US Treasury bond yields climbed sharply on Monday after US economic data showed that manufacturing activity, as measured by the ISM PMI, contracted for the third straight month in June. The pair trades at 161.49, gains 0.38%.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The major is upward biased, and Japanese authorities and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) lack of action could propel the USD/JPY higher. Despite that, the next key resistance level would be the November 1986 monthly high of 164.87, but traders must reclaim key resistance levels on their way north.

Momentum favors buyers, even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is overbought, but due to the nature of a strong move, the most extreme condition would be the 80 level.

With that said, the USD/JPY first resistance would be 162.00, followed by the 163.00 mark. A breach of the latter will expose 164.00 and November’s 1986 high.

Conversely, if sellers drag the exchange rates below 161.00, the first support would be the April 29 high at 160.22. Once hurdle, the next line of defense for bulls would be the Tenkan Sen at 155.66, followed by the Senkou Span A at 158.90.

USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart