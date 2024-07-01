- USD/JPY rises to 0.38%, pushed by higher US Treasury yields and weak ISM data.
- Resistance levels: 162.00, 163.00, 164.87 (Nov 1986 high).
- Support points: 160.22 (April 29 high), 155.66 (Tenkan Sen), 158.90 (Senkou Span A).
The USD/JPY has broken the 161.00 barrier as US Treasury bond yields climbed sharply on Monday after US economic data showed that manufacturing activity, as measured by the ISM PMI, contracted for the third straight month in June. The pair trades at 161.49, gains 0.38%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The major is upward biased, and Japanese authorities and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) lack of action could propel the USD/JPY higher. Despite that, the next key resistance level would be the November 1986 monthly high of 164.87, but traders must reclaim key resistance levels on their way north.
Momentum favors buyers, even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is overbought, but due to the nature of a strong move, the most extreme condition would be the 80 level.
With that said, the USD/JPY first resistance would be 162.00, followed by the 163.00 mark. A breach of the latter will expose 164.00 and November’s 1986 high.
Conversely, if sellers drag the exchange rates below 161.00, the first support would be the April 29 high at 160.22. Once hurdle, the next line of defense for bulls would be the Tenkan Sen at 155.66, followed by the Senkou Span A at 158.90.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further consolidation on the table
AUD/USD started the week on the back foot despite the better tone in the risk-linked galaxy and marginal gains in the US Dollar, all ahead of the publication of the key RBA Minutes early on July 2.
EUR/USD faces strong resistance near 1.0800
EUR/USD extended its uptrend and hit new three-week highs in the proximity of the key 200-day SMA, although the move fizzled out afterwards in response to the late bounce in the Greenback.
Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum, trades below $2,330
Gold finds it difficult to gather bullish momentum on Monday and trades below $2,330 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day above 4.4%, causing XAU/USD's stay on the back foot.
Render price set for 34% rally after breaking above $7.86 resistance level
Render (RNDR) price retested the weekly support level at $7.01, rebounding 9.5% last week. It currently stands at $7.66, with a slight decrease of 0.36% on Monday. On-chain data indicates a capitulation event for RNDR on June 28, accompanied by a decrease in supply on exchanges, suggesting potential for a rally in the coming days.
June ISM: Activity still soft, but prices cooling
Manufacturing activity remained in contraction territory in June, but in a sign of moderating inflation pressure, the prices paid component fell 4.9 points. New orders rose more than any other component but remains in contraction.