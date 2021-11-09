USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seek a run to 112.08 while bulls look to 113.20

- USD/JPY bulls are testing the commitments of the bears from key hourly support.
- Bears need to break the double bottom lows for a run to the 112.08 daily target.
USD/JPY bears are in control from a daily basis while below 113.20 but are stalling in what could be hourly accumulation. The following illustrates the market structure and prospects of either a downside continuation towards daily targets 112.08/111.77 or a retest of 113.20 for the near term.
USD/JPY daily chart
As illustrated, the price is on the verge of a run towards the old higher of 112.08 and 111.77 below there.
USD/JPY H1 chart
USD/JPY is consolidating on the hourly time frame and is quite a mess. However, there is structure when breaking it down. The current trendline support will need to give out to the bears to expose the daily targets of 111.77/112.08.
However, given the double bottom lows, this is looking less likely as the price move into accumulation. With that being said, the old trendline support is now expected to act as a counter trendline resistance for which price closed below it on two occasions following a test of the 61.8% ratio. Until that trendline is broken, bears remain in the game and eye 112.08/111.77. If the price breaks 113 the figure and closes above on an hourly basis, then 113.20 will be vulnerable as the next area of interest.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
