- All eyes are on the BoJ today as the price aligns with key technical structures.
- USD/JPY M-formation playing out and a downside impulse in play that targets the key support structures meeting the -272% and -61.8% Fibonacci brackets.
USD/JPY is teed up for the Bank of Japan meeting later today and is correcting on the charts towards a critical area that the following will illustrate. In the prior analysis, there were prospects of a reversion into the M-formation\s bearish impulse on the prior leg:
USD/JPY prior analysis
USD/JPY H1 chart
We are seeing this correction get underway and bulls will now be looking for a bullish structure to lean against in aiming for a reversion of sorts as follows:
As illustrated, the price was on the backside of the trend and a breakout to the upside had been gathering momentum after a test of the structure around 128.80. The 38.2% Fibonacci was a first target near 129.50 with 131.20's eyed thereafter.
USD/JPY update
The bulls have fallen shy of the 38.2% Fibonacci so far and are headed for a bearish close on the day. However, while above 127.50/88, the bulls remain in playing what could be a phase of accumulation as per the hourly chart:
The following shows the price adhering to a textbook schematic with the M-formation playing out and a downside impulse in play that targets the key support structures meeting the -272% and -61.8% Fibonacci brackets.
The support could prove critical in and around the BoJ event guarding 127.20.
A break below here opens the risk of a significant downside extension:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
