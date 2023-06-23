USD/JPY prepares for a fresh rally above 143.50 amid risk-off mood

- USD/JPY is expected to extend a rally above 143.50 as market sentiment has dampened.
- The US Dollar Index has printed a fresh day's high at 102.70 amid sheer uncertainty in global markets.
- Japan’s inflation has unexpectedly softened despite consistent monetary stimulus by the BoJ.
The USD/JPY pair has witnessed a marginal correction after facing fragile barricades around 143.50 in the early London session. The upside bias for the USD/JPY pair has not faded as the market sentiment is quite negative, which has improved the appeal of the US Dollar Index (DXY).
S&P500 futures have posted significant losses in Asia as investors are worried that extremely restrictive monetary policy from global central banks has accelerated fears of bleak global growth. The overall market mood is quite negative as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is going to raise interest rates further to tame persistent inflation.
The US Dollar Index has printed a fresh day's high at 102.70 amid sheer uncertainty in global markets. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, around 77% chances are in favor of a hawkish interest rate policy by the Fed for the July meeting. The odds for a hawkish July policy are still solid despite tight labor market conditions releasing heat.
On Thursday, the US Department of Labor reported marginally higher initial jobless claims for the week ending June 16. Jobless claims were higher than the consensus for the straight fourth time in a row. The claims were landed at 264K, similar to their prior release and marginally higher than expectations of 260K.
On the Japanese Yen front, inflationary pressures have unexpectedly softened despite consistent monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Headline inflation has decelerated to 3.2% while the street was estimating a further boost to 4.1%. Also, it remained lower than the former release of 3.5%. Core inflation that excludes volatile oil and food prices landed at 4.3%, marginally lower than the estimates of 4.4% but remained higher than the former release of 4.1%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|143.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.36
|Daily SMA50
|137.61
|Daily SMA100
|135.52
|Daily SMA200
|137.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.23
|Previous Daily Low
|141.61
|Previous Weekly High
|141.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.01
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
