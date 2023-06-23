USD/JPY prepares for a fresh rally above 143.50 amid risk-off mood

Share:

USD/JPY is expected to extend a rally above 143.50 as market sentiment has dampened.

The US Dollar Index has printed a fresh day's high at 102.70 amid sheer uncertainty in global markets.

Japan’s inflation has unexpectedly softened despite consistent monetary stimulus by the BoJ.

The USD/JPY pair has witnessed a marginal correction after facing fragile barricades around 143.50 in the early London session. The upside bias for the USD/JPY pair has not faded as the market sentiment is quite negative, which has improved the appeal of the US Dollar Index (DXY).

S&P500 futures have posted significant losses in Asia as investors are worried that extremely restrictive monetary policy from global central banks has accelerated fears of bleak global growth. The overall market mood is quite negative as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is going to raise interest rates further to tame persistent inflation.

The US Dollar Index has printed a fresh day's high at 102.70 amid sheer uncertainty in global markets. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, around 77% chances are in favor of a hawkish interest rate policy by the Fed for the July meeting. The odds for a hawkish July policy are still solid despite tight labor market conditions releasing heat.

On Thursday, the US Department of Labor reported marginally higher initial jobless claims for the week ending June 16. Jobless claims were higher than the consensus for the straight fourth time in a row. The claims were landed at 264K, similar to their prior release and marginally higher than expectations of 260K.

On the Japanese Yen front, inflationary pressures have unexpectedly softened despite consistent monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Headline inflation has decelerated to 3.2% while the street was estimating a further boost to 4.1%. Also, it remained lower than the former release of 3.5%. Core inflation that excludes volatile oil and food prices landed at 4.3%, marginally lower than the estimates of 4.4% but remained higher than the former release of 4.1%.