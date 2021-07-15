USD/JPY pares early losses, holds steady around 110.00

- USD/JPY staged a rebound after dropping to 110.70 area.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 92.50.
- Falling US Treasury bond yields limit USD/JPY's upside.
The USD/JPY pair snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday and lost more than 60 pips. Although the pair extended its slide to a weekly low of 109.71 in the early European session, it managed to stage a rebound and was last seen posting small daily gains at 110.05.
DXY recovers above 92.50
The renewed USD strength in the second half of the day helped USD/JPY gain traction. The risk-averse market environment helped the greenback find demand on Thursday and investors paid little to no attention to mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
The US Department of Labor reported earlier in the day that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 360K in the week ending July 10, marking the lower print since March of last year. Other data from the US showed that the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose sharply to 43 in July from 17.4 in June. On a negative note, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index dropped to 21.9 from 30.7 and Industrial Production expanded by 0.4%, compared to market expectation of 0.7%.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing nearly 2% on Thursday, making it difficult for USD/JPY to push higher.
On Friday, the Bank of Japan will announce its Interest Rate Decision and publish the Monetary Policy Statement. Previewing this event, "the BOJ is set to downgrade its forecast amid the spread of COVID-19 in Japan and around the world," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "That could weigh on the yen, albeit temporarily, as the currency is a safe-haven asset. Another beneficiary is the dollar, yet the yen usually has the upper hand."
BOJ Preview: Yen has room to (temporarily) fall on downgraded outlook, worrying virus state.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|109.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.59
|Daily SMA50
|109.87
|Daily SMA100
|109.33
|Daily SMA200
|106.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.7
|Previous Daily Low
|109.94
|Previous Weekly High
|111.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.53
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
