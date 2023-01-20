- Japanese Yen among worst G10 performers after BoJ status quo.
- US Dollar mixed between higher yields and risk sentiment.
- USD/JPY attempts recovery, still limited below the 20-day SMA.
The USD/JPY moved off daily highs during the American session on Friday, pulling back under 130.00. The pair peaked at 130.60, the highest level in two days. The greenback weakened late on Friday amid an improvement in risk appetite.
Regarding economic data, on Friday the National Association of Realtors said US Existing Home sales fell to 4.02 million (annual rate) in December, above the market consensus of 3.95 million. Earlier, Japan reported that the Core Consumer Price Index in December rose 4.0% from a year earlier, the highest level in 41 years.
The trend in USD/JPY is still bearish, although it has been moving sideways during the last five days, in a wide range between the 127.50 area and the 20-day Simple Moving Average near 131.00. The mentioned line has become a critical dynamic resistance. If the Dollar manages to break above, a profound recovery seems likely.
A volatile week for JPY, more to come
Despite ending far from the top, the US Dollar is on its way to the biggest weekly gain in months versus the Japanese Yen. The fact that the Bank of Japan did not “pivot” from its current ultra-accommodative monetary policy weighed on the Yen. Still, market participants await a shift during the second quarter when Kuroda’s term expires in April. Japan’s latest Core CPI numbers favor that Change.
Also, sharp moves in government bond yields favored volatility in Yen’s crosses. Fears about the economic outlook boosted the demand for safety but also, central bankers continued to talk about the necessity of higher interest rates for a some time, limiting the downside in yields.
Attention will turn next week from the BoJ to the Fed. The FOMC will announce its decision on February 1. A 25 basis points rate hike is expected. However, market participants will look for clues about how far the Fed is willing to go on tightening monetary policy and how it sees the economic outlook.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.86
|Today Daily Change
|1.42
|Today Daily Change %
|1.11
|Today daily open
|128.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.28
|Daily SMA50
|134.98
|Daily SMA100
|140.2
|Daily SMA200
|136.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.93
|Previous Daily Low
|127.76
|Previous Weekly High
|132.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.46
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
