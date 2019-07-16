USD/JPY holds tight in quiet markets following a propped up stocks on Wall Street

- USD/JPY steady in Tokyo with traders returning to subdued markets.
- The pair is at risk of extending its decline, as the pair remains below all of its moving averages.
As Japan comes back into the mix, USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.89, in a tight 107.82/96 range in Asia, following a subdued performance in the pair from overnight. USD/JPY stuck to a 30 pips range between 107.80 and 108.10. The DXY was drifting from 96.75 to a high of 96.97 despite a slide in the US 2-year treasury yields that travelled from 1.85% to 1.83%, while 10-year yields lost ground from 2.14% to 2.09%.
Wall Street's benchmarks were enjoying earnings season, with Citigroup performing and beating analyst's expectations which enabled stocks to close at record highs again - weighing on the yen in the latter part of the session.
Meanwhile, expectations of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve at the end of July, with the markets continuing to price in around 30bp of easing at the 31 July meeting is keeping the bulls in check. However, details from June PPI and CPI data showed that core inflation likely inched up 0.2% m/m, lifting the annual measure from 1.6% to 1.7% y/y which was a five-month high. As for US data overnight, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index climbed 12.9 points in July to 4.3.
Despite the recent rebound, we don't expect core inflation to reach the Fed's 2% target until 2020. In the meantime, the Fed is likely to ease in July as it remains more concerned about global factors and still-sluggish inflation.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the USD/JPY pair topped for the day at 108.10, briefly surpassing a mild-bearish 20 DMA before returning sub-108.00, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside:
"Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is at risk of extending its decline, as the pair remains below all of its moving averages, with the 100 SMA offering an immediate resistance around 108.00 and the 20 SMA crossing below the 200 SMA, in the 108.20 price zone. The Momentum indicator retreated sharply after testing its mid-line, while the RSI indicator keeps grinding lower at around 39. July’s monthly low comes at 107.52, with a break below the level favoring a test of 106.77, the multi-month low established late June."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive after rejection at key trendline hurdle
EUR/USD's repeated failure to scale a rising trendline hurdle may end up enticing sellers, leading to a drop to 1.12. The trendline connecting May 30 and June 18 lows was breached on July 6.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2520 amid political optimism, soft-Brexit concerns
Having witnessed a slump on the previous day, the GBP/USD pair recovers to 1.2520 amid initial Asian morning on Tuesday. PM hopeful Johnson holds October 31 deadline tightly.
USD/JPY holds tight in quiet markets following a propped up stocks on Wall Street
As Japan comes back into the mix, USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.89, in a tight 107.82/96 range in Asia, following a subdued performance in the pair from overnight.
Gold remains on the front-foot around $1416, in search of fresh clues
With the few fresh catalysts dominating market sentiment, Gold trades near $1416 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. US data, Fedspeak will be followed for fresh impulse.
UK employment change preview: stable but no recovery
The employment change for May is expected to be 45,000 in May following Aprils 32,000 gain. The International Labour Organization (ILO) unemployment rate for May is predicted to be stable at 3.8%.