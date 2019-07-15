USD/JPY Current price: 107.91
- The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Tuesday.
- US Treasury yields eased modestly, held near three-week highs.
- USD/JPY bearish case to remain strong as long as it holds below 108.00/10.
The USD/JPY pair has spent the day confined to the lower end of Friday’s range, unable to recover the 108.00 level and settling near a daily low of 107.79. The quietness around the pair had to do with a holiday in Japan and therefore, the absence of macroeconomic news from the country. However, Chinese data was out during the first session of the day, lifting concerns about a global economic downturn, as the country’s Q2 GDP came in as expected at 6.2%, the lowest reading in almost three decades. Equities lost momentum, although Asian and European equities closed with modest gains, and Wall Street managed to touch fresh all-time highs before turning south. Japanese markets will return to normal this Tuesday, although the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty. Meanwhile, US government bond yields hovered around Friday’s closing levels, ending Monday with modest losses.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair topped for the day at 108.10, briefly surpassing a mild-bearish 20 DMA before returning sub-108.00, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is at risk of extending its decline, as the pair remains below all of its moving averages, with the 100 SMA offering an immediate resistance around 108.00 and the 20 SMA crossing below the 200 SMA, in the 108.20 price zone. The Momentum indicator retreated sharply after testing its mid-line, while the RSI indicator keeps grinding lower at around 39. July’s monthly low comes at 107.52, with a break below the level favoring a test of 106.77, the multi-month low established late June.
Support levels: 107.50 107.10 106.75
Resistance levels: 108.00 108.35 108.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes with modest losses at around 1.1260
The EUR/USD finished the day in the red despite broad dollar’s weakness prevailed. Chinese data released at the beginning of the day affected the market’s mood, reviving concerns about a global economic downturn.
GBP/USD accelerates decline after losing the 1.2550 level
The Sterling is among the weakest currencies, undermined by Brexit turmoil. GBP/USD extends decline to fresh daily lows. Dollar still down against most major rivals.
USD/JPY recovers to upper half of daily range, trades near 108
After spending the first half of the day near the 107.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair has gained traction in the last hour and posted small gains.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.
Gold remains on the front-foot around $1416, in search of fresh clues
With the few fresh catalysts dominating market sentiment, Gold trades near $1416 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. US data, Fedspeak will be followed for fresh impulse.