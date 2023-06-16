USD/JPY hits fresh seven-month highs above 141.50

Share:

US UoM Consumer Confidence Index improves to 63.9 in June surpassing expectations.

US yields are modestly higher supporting USD/JPY.

The pair is testing the relevant 141.50 area.

The USD/JPY reached its highest level since November 2022, hitting 141.57 following the release of positive US economic data. However, the pair has been unable to consolidate above the 141.50 area.

Data released on Friday showed Consumer sentiment in the US improved in early June measured by the University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index that rose to 63.9 from 59.2 in May, surpassing the market expectation of 60.

US Treasury yields spiked after the report with the 10-year reaching 3.80%. As yields pullback, the USD/JPY lost momentum. If the pair manages to stay above the 141.50 area, the Dollar could gain support. However, if it fails to do so, a correction seems likely.

Life after central bank meetings

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates unchanged but signaled that rates could be raised at the next meeting. A few hours ago, the Bank of Japan also kept its monetary policy stance unchanged. The BoJ's statement was seen as dovish, as it offered no guidance on an exit from ultra-accommodative policies.

Following a busy week, the economic calendar ahead is relatively light. The most significant events in the US will be Jobless Claims and the June preliminary S&P Global PMI. In Japan, inflation data is due on Friday.

Technical levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 141.53 Today Daily Change 1.18 Today Daily Change % 0.84 Today daily open 140.35 Trends Daily SMA20 139.58 Daily SMA50 136.71 Daily SMA100 134.89 Daily SMA200 137.24 Levels Previous Daily High 141.5 Previous Daily Low 139.94 Previous Weekly High 140.45 Previous Weekly Low 138.76 Previous Monthly High 140.93 Previous Monthly Low 133.5 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 140.91 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 140.54 Daily Pivot Point S1 139.7 Daily Pivot Point S2 139.04 Daily Pivot Point S3 138.14 Daily Pivot Point R1 141.26 Daily Pivot Point R2 142.16 Daily Pivot Point R3 142.82





