- Japanese Yen rises across the board on American hours as stocks slide and bonds rise.
- DXY turns negative and extends losses toward 105.00.
- USD/JPY retreats after hitting weekly highs.
The USD/JPY broke below the 137.55 area and fell to 136.39, printing a fresh daily low. The pair is retreating from weekly highs amid a weaker US Dollar. It is trading modestly lower for the day, after rising for two consecutive days.
Data released on Wednesday, showed an increase in Unit Labor Cost in the US during the third quarter of 2.4%, below the 3.2% of markets consensus. Nonfarm Productivity rose by 0.8% surpassing expectations of an increase of 0.5%. On Thursday, Jobless Claims data is due and on Friday, the Producer Price Index. Next week, on Tuesday, is the Consumer Prices Index and on Wednesday the FOMC decision.
Equity prices in Wall Street are falling modestly, with the S&P 500 down 0.25%, on its way to the fifth decline in a row. At the same time, US yields are also lower. The 10-year Treasury bond yield stands at 3.44%, the lowest since mid-September.
The rally in Treasuries and the decline in equity prices are boosting the Japanese Yen which is among the top performers of the American session. On the contrary, the US Dollar is falling across the board. The DXY is down by 0.43%, approaching 105.00.
USD/JPY downside contained so far by 136.30
The decline in USD/JPY found support around 136.30, a relevant support. Below the 20-Simple Moving Average in four-hour charts emerges at 136.15. So a confirmation under 136.15 would point to more losses for the pair targeting initially 135.55.
The US Dollar needs to break and hold above 137.70/80 in order to open the doors to 138.00 and more.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|136.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.24
|Daily SMA50
|143.82
|Daily SMA100
|141.11
|Daily SMA200
|134.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.43
|Previous Daily Low
|135.96
|Previous Weekly High
|139.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.62
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/CAD falls toward 1.3600 on BOC's 50 bps hike
USD/CAD turned south and declined toward 1.3600 with the initial reaction to the Bank of Canada's (BoC) decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points to 4.25. The BoC, however, noted that it will be considering whether the policy rate needs to rise further.
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0500 as US Dollar weakens
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades above 1.0500 in the early American session on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs rose at a slower pace than expected in Q3, the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
Gold gains traction, closes in on $1,780
Following a consolidation phase at around $1,770 during the European trading hours, Gold price gained traction and rose toward $1,780. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day and testing 3.5%, helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum.
JP Morgan joins forces with Ripple partner in the UAE, what this means for XRP price
JP Morgan will work alongside Al Fardan Exchange LLC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to power faster transaction settlement and transfers in fiat currencies.
S&P 500 (SPX) stocks slide further as market fears Fed
Equity markets continued to retreat on Tuesday as investors continued to climb the worry wall ahead of the Fed decision next week. Oil fell, and that dragged oil stocks lower with the XLE and XOP both falling nearly 3%.