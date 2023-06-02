USD/JPY eyes downside below 138.50 amid chaos in USD Index inspired by neutral Fed comments

- USD/JPY is expected to display a sheer downside below 138.50 amid an absence of recovery signals by the USD Index.
- The FX domain is expected to remain volatile amid the release of the US NFP.
- Gains are consistently advancing in the S&P500 futures as the market mood is quite cheerful.
The USD/JPY pair has found intermediate support near 138.50 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to deliver more downside as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has not shown any recovery signs after a healthy downside.
Gains are consistently advancing in the S&P500 futures as the market mood is quite cheerful amid soaring expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could pause the policy-tightening spell. On a broader note, the risk-appetite theme underpinned by the market participants was weighing heavily on US Treasury yields. However, a minor recovery has been witnessed in the yields offered on 10-year US Treasury bonds to 3.62%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has slipped below the crucial support of 103.50 as the odds of a neutral interest rate policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are deepening. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker stated on Thursday that he believes it is time for the central bank to 'hit the stop button' for at least one meeting, reiterating his comments from Wednesday about a potential pause at the next meeting. Harker argued that such a move would be prudent at this time.
Investors should note that volatility in the FX domain is expected to remain higher amid the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. Analysts at Commerzbank expect given the fairly stable downward trend in employment growth, they expect 200K new jobs to have been created in May after 253K in April. This would probably keep the unemployment rate at 3.4%. The noticeable weakening of the labor market desired by the US Federal Reserve, which could dampen inflation, would thus not yet be achieved.
On the Japanese Yen front, the commentary from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda remained in focus. BoJ Ueda said that it will take some time to reach the 2% price goal. He added that he can't say when the 2% goal will be reached. He argues that trend inflation likely will heighten ahead but it will take time.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|138.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.61
|Daily SMA50
|135.13
|Daily SMA100
|133.84
|Daily SMA200
|137.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.95
|Previous Daily Low
|138.43
|Previous Weekly High
|140.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.49
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
