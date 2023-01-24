USD/JPY drops back towards 130.00 to snap two-day rebound amid softer yields, mixed Japan PMI

- USD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints the first daily loss in three.
- Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI stays intact, Services PMI improved in January.
- Chatters over easing Covid-led restrictions on Japan, mixed sentiment exert downside pressure on Yen pair.
- US PMIs, risk catalysts are the key ahead of US Q4 GDP.
USD/JPY slides towards 130.00 during the initial hour of Tokyo opening on Tuesday. In doing so, the Yen pair justifies slightly positive activity data from Japan, as well as optimism surrounding the Covid conditions in the Asian major, not to forget the recent weakness in the US Treasury bond yields.
That said, Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for Japan remained unchanged at 48.9 while matching the market forecasts. It’s worth noting, however, that the Services counterpart improved to 52.4 versus 51.4 expected and 51.1 prior. On the other hand, softer prints of the US Conference Board’s Leading Index for December, to -1.0% versus -0.7% expected and -1. 1% prior, added weakness to the US Dollar.
Elsewhere, hawkish concerns surrounding the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) next move and the cautious optimism in the market, mainly due to the easing COVID-19 woes in China, seemed to have exerted downside pressure on the USD/JPY prices. It should be observed that Japanese media Mainichi quotes Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while stating the national leader’s plans to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 this spring to a Class 5 disease.
On a different page, an absence of Chinese players due to the Lunar New Year Holidays and receding fears of the strong recession in 2023 also seemed to have improved the market’s mood and favored the USD/JPY bears. Furthermore, the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials also weighed on the US Dollar and favored the Yen pair sellers.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields snap three-day recovery moves with mild losses near 3.51% and 4.21% by the press time. That said, the S&P 500 Futures also resist following Wall Street’s gains and favor the USD/JPY bears.
Moving on, the first readings of January’s S&P Global PMIs for the US will offer intraday directions while the US four-quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be crucial for the week for clear directions. Given the softer forecasts surrounding the US data and the recession talks, the downbeat actual outcome could allow the USD/JPY bears to keep the reins.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY portrays another failure to cross the 21-DMA hurdle, around 131.00 by the press time, which in turn joined bearish MACD signals to keep sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|130.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.01
|Daily SMA50
|134.62
|Daily SMA100
|139.99
|Daily SMA200
|136.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.89
|Previous Daily Low
|129.04
|Previous Weekly High
|131.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.22
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
