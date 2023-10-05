USD/JPY demonstrates volatility squeeze near 149.00 after a flash crash

- USD/JPY juggles around 149.00 as the volatility propelled by Tuesday’s flash crash will take time to heal.
- A possibility of BoJ’s intervention cannot be ruled as the central bank is maintaining an easy monetary policy.
- Investors await the US NFP data for further guidance.
The USD/JPY pair trades back and forth in a narrow range around 149.00 in the early New York session. The volatility of the pair contracts after Tuesday’s ‘flash crash’ near the psychological resistance of 150.00, which was misguided as a Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) intervention in the FX domain to defend further downside in the Japanese Yen.
The upside in the Japanese Yen is broadly restricted to the resilient US Dollar. However, the possibility of BoJ’s or Japan's authority’s intervention in the FX market cannot be ruled as the central bank is maintaining an expansionary monetary policy. The BoJ has vowed to keep inflation confidently above 2%, which could be achieved by higher wage growth.
Early Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to make a surge of wage rises sustainable as inflation above 2% is majorly driven by external forces.
The S&P500 opens on a flat note as investors shift focus to the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will be published on Friday. Analysts at Commerzbank forecasted job growth of 160K. After the surprisingly sharp rise from 3.5% to 3.8% in August, the unemployment rate is likely to have fallen again slightly to 3.7%, as the trend in labor force growth is only around 100K. We do not expect the unemployment rate to rise significantly until next year when the economy is likely to slip into recession and employment is likely to shrink.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades in a narrow range around 106.50-106.86 after the release of the US weekly jobless claims data for the week ending September 29, which remains almost unchanged at 207K.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|149.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.28
|Daily SMA50
|146.18
|Daily SMA100
|143.53
|Daily SMA200
|138.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.32
|Previous Daily Low
|148.74
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.25
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
