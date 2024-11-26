USD/JPY declines to near 153.00 as US Dollar surrenders gains and turns negative

- USD/JPY tumbles as the US Dollar falls back after a stellar opening.
- US Trump threatens to raise tariffs on Canada and Mexico for providing passage to China to supply illicit drugs in the US economy.
- Investors await the US PCE inflation and the Tokyo CPI data for October.
The USD/JPY pair tumbles to near 153.00 in Tuesday’s North American session. The asset plummets as the US Dollar (USD) gives up its entire intraday gains and turns negative after a strong opening. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls to near 106.50 after a strong opening around 107.50.
The Greenback had a stellar opening after United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for providing China a freeway to supply illicit drugs to the United States (US), said in a tweet on Truth.Social. For that, Trump also announced to levy additional 10% tariffs over China above 60%, which he already mentioned in the election campaign.
However, the US Dollar falls back as investors remain confident that Scott Bessent, Trump’s nomination for Treasury Secretary, will maintain political steadiness despite fulfilling the Trump’s economic agenda. Bessent said in an interview with Financial Times (FT) over the weekend that Trump’s policies will not boost inflationary pressures.
Going forward, investors await the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for October to get fresh cues about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) likely interest rate action in December, which will be published on Wednesday. Economists expect the inflation data to have accelerated from September readings on an annual basis. Month-on-month headline and core PCE inflation data are estimated to have grown steadily.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) performs strongly even though traders dial back expectations for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to hike interest rates in December. Market participants expect that political uncertainty in Japan limits BoJ’s potential for raining its key borrowing rates further. This week, investors will focus on the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October, which will be published on Thursday.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0500 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.0500. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength amid a modest improvement seen in risk sentiment, helping EUR/USD hold its ground before the Fed publishes the minutes of the November policy meeting.
GBP/USD extends recovery, trades near 1.2600
GBP/USD extends its daily recovery toward 1.2600 in the European session on Tuesday, following a slump to the 1.2500 area in Asian trading. The pair finds footing as the US Dollar retreats with markets looking past Trump tariff threats, bracing for FOMC Minutes.
Gold stabilizes after sell-off on hope of ceasefire in Lebanon
Gold stabilizes in the $2,630s on Tuesday after sliding almost three percent – a whopping $90 plus – on Monday due to rumors Israel and Hezbollah were on the verge of agreeing on a ceasefire. Whilst good news for Lebanon, this was not good news for Gold as it improved the outlook for geopolitical risk.
Trump shakes up markets again with “day one” tariff threats against CA, MX, CN
Pres-elect Trump reprised the ability from his first term to change the course of markets with a single post – this time from his Truth Social network; Threatening 25% tariffs "on Day One" against Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% against China.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.