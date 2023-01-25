- USD/JPY 131.00 is an upside target that could otherwise give way to a full-on rally to fresh bull cycle highs.
- 130.50 is first key objective on the upside while it meets a 50% mean reversion of the prior bearish impulse.
USD/JPY is perking up in Asia but is treading thin ice along a fragile support structure around 130 the figure following a pop into key resistance on Tuesday near a 1-week high near 131.00, some way higher than 127.21 and its worst level since May recently scored.
The Bank of Japan policy review was a catalyst for the upside following the surprise hold on a policy that has enabled the pair to trend and test the daily trendline resistance as the following technical analysis below will illustrate.
Nevertheless, the US Dollar edged lower against the majority of the forex board, weakened after data showed the eurozone business activity made a surprise return to modest growth, sinking the DXY index as investors weigh the Federal Reserve vs. the European Central Bank.
With this regard, the Fed fund futures see only two more quarter-point rate hikes by the Fed to a peak of around 5% by June, before it starts cutting rates later in the year. However, many analysts are on the fence and some expect a more hawkish Fed given that it has insisted it still has 75 bps of increases in the pipeline.
For instance, analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman have also of the opinion that the market is underestimating the potential for a higher for longer Federal Reserve. ''Core Personal Consumption Expenditures, PCE, has largely been in a 4.5-5.5% range since November 2021,'' they said. ''We think the Fed needs to see further improvement before even contemplating any sort of pivot.''
Analysts at ANZ Bank recently wrote a note, entitled, ''Fed tightening not done yet,'' that ''so far in early 2023, US data releases have indicated a mild easing in inflationary pressures and softer demand. This indicates the Fed’s aggressive tightening last year is starting to take effect,'' the analysts explained. ''Weakness in housing is evident (existing home sales fell 17.8% last year), manufacturing activity has faltered and Retail Sales are returning to trend.''
Big data week for US Dollar
Meanwhile, the week is about to get busier. US Core PCE prices likely accelerated to a 0.3% MoM pace in Dec, though a 0.4% gain can't be discarded, analysts at TD Securities explained. ''The YoY rate likely slowed to 4.5%, suggesting prices continue to moderate but remain sticky at high levels. We also look for Gross Domestic Product growth to have stayed strong in Q4, posting another above-trend gain. Growth was likely supported by firm showings from the consumer and inventories.''
USD/JPY technical analysis
The bulls are trying to hold on but they may be pressured before long as the correction fizzles out and bears move in to test commitments at the trendline. 130.50 is key on the upside while it meets a 50% mean reversion of the prior bearish impulse. The 131.00 is an upside target that could otherwise give way to a full-on rally to fresh bull cycle highs beyond major dynamic daily resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD marches towards 0.7136 hurdle on upbeat Aussie inflation, US GDP, Fed eyed
AUD/USD jumps to the fresh high since August 15 after strong Australia inflation data please the bulls during early Wednesday. It should noting, however, that the downbeat sentiment probe the pair due to its risk-barometer status.
EUR/USD sees recovery to near 1.0900 as ECB to continue rate hikes beyond summer
The pair is aiming for a recovery extension to near the critical resistance of 1.0900 as the odds of hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) bets are soaring dramatically.
Gold bulls run out of steam amid mixed markets, rising wedge in focus
Gold price seesaws around $1,938 as bulls take a breather inside a bearish chart pattern during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal depicts the market’s mixed feelings amid downbeat data from the United States, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting.
Terra Luna Classic: Clears signs of a market reversal surface
LUNC shows signs of a trend failure. Early bulls in the market may want to brace themselves for a steeper retracement. Bears could position themselves for a profitable trade idea in the coming days.
PMI figures fail to lift markets as we await Microsoft earnings
Strengthening PMI figures in the US and Europe have done little to help boost sentiment, as traders await the key Microsoft earnings report. Equities find themselves in the red once again.