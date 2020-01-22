USD/JPY: Bulls and bears jostle around 109.90 amid mild risk-aversion

- USD/JPY continues to grind lower but the US dollar strength restricts major downside.
- Chinese outbreak of coronavirus confronts mixed trade headlines to affect the risk sentiments.
- Second-tier Japanese data, trade/political headlines can entertain investors ahead of the US session.
USD/JPY extends its lower grind to 109.90 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. While the Japanese yen’s safe-haven demand, amid current risk-off trading sentiment, weighs on the pair, markets also respected the US dollar as a safe-haven and limited the losses in turn.
WHO praises China for commitment…
The World Health Organization (WHO) delayed terming the coronavirus as an international emergency and lauded Beijing for its quick and strong measures/cooperation to investigate the matter. The dragon nation is very close to its Lunar New Year but the outbreak of coronavirus from Wuhan pushed the preparations on the shelf while also spreading global worries concerning the return Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus that resulted in 774 deaths in 26 countries during 2002/03.
The disease so far has taken nine lives in China and authorities have nearly sealed Wuhan while also keeping eyes on the rest of the nation to understand the severity of the grave concern. The virus is known to be humanly transmitted and challenged the market’s risk tone off-late.
Trade doldrums also play their role…
The US will reduce some part of its tariffs on Chinese products, as agreed in the phase-one deal, from this Valentines’ day while there prevails uncertainty about the impact of the US-China deal on global financial markets.
More importantly, the US President Donald Trump threatened to levy tariffs on the EU cars, expectedly to push the region towards opening up its agricultural line for the US, while speaking from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The European Union (EU) failed to counter much expect a mild response.
With trade and geopolitical fears have been driving the markets off-late, the US 10-year treasury yields remain weak around 1.77% whereas global equities have also shown mixed results. To portray this, ANZ said, “News from Beijing of a nationwide screening effort to contain the new respiratory virus, including increased transportation monitoring and ordering a near-complete shutdown of central Wuhan (where it was first detected) helped alleviate fears of a major global health crisis. This, alongside solid reported earnings, supported US equities, with the S&P up 0.2% at the time of writing. However, Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on EU auto imports weighed.”
Investors will now focus on Japan’s trade numbers, All Industry Activity Index and Leading Economic Index, coupled with the news headlines, as immediate catalysts. While a likely recovery in Japanese numbers may help the pair to remain under pressure, the BOJ Governor’s overall dovish outlook in the latest meeting, as well as the broad US dollar strength, could keep the pair lifted.
It’s worth mentioning that the on-going impeachment hearing of US President Donald Trump has failed to deliver any major results so far but the republicans are moving forward and could restore their leaders’ reputation, which in turn could help build the trading sentiment.
Technical Analysis
The 109.80/70 support area including the recent lows and multiple highs marked from late-December restricts the pair’s immediate declines. On the other hand, buyers look for entry beyond 110.30.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|109.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.32
|Daily SMA50
|109.13
|Daily SMA100
|108.61
|Daily SMA200
|108.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.23
|Previous Daily Low
|109.76
|Previous Weekly High
|110.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.46
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to 100-day SMA near 0.6845 with eyes on Aussie employment data
AUD/USD registers modest changes to 0.6845 during the early Asian morning on Thursday. The Aussie pair have recently been weighed down by the market’s risk-off mood, mainly affected due to the headlines from China and Davos.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.
Australian employment Preview: Upbeat numbers could temper rate cut expectations
Australia will release this Thursday its December employment data. The economy is expected to have added 15.0K new jobs in the month, following a 39.9K increase in November.
Gold Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 50-hour SMA, remains vulnerable
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Wednesday.
GBP/USD surges toward 1.3150 amid upbeat UK data, USD weakness
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the British CBI Trends figure beat expectations. Markets are pricing a BOE rate cut less aggressively. The US dollar is on the back foot across the board amid reduced coronavirus fears.