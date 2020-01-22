US Pres. Trump: We'll put 25% tariffs on European cars if we can't make a deal

If the United States can't make a deal with the European Union, a 25% tariff will have to be imposed on the European car imports, US President Donald Trump told Fox Business News in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Following these comments, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index edged lower and was last down 0.12% on the day while Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE 100 were still up 0.08% and 0.2%, respectively.