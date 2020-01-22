USTR: US tariff reduction in China phase one to take effect Feb. 14 - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, the US Trade Representative (USTR) posted notice of tariff reduction in the Federal (Fed) register.
Further Details:
US tariff reduction in China phase one to take effect Feb. 14.
Tariff reduction notice matches expectations under phase 1 deal.
The risk sentiment appears stable amid China's transparent response to the virus outbreak and incoming reports of the first case of the coronavirus reported in Hong Kong. USD/JPY hovers below 110.00 while the Aussie remains capped below 0.6850.
