- USD/JPY bears are moving in within the sideways consolidation.
- The Fed is weighing on risk sentiment, supportive of the US Dollar.
USD/JPY is under pressure in Asia, attempting to correct the US Dollar's rally from the prior day. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is down by some 0.28%, falling from a high of 137.80 to a low of 137.35 so far.
The US Dollar soared on Thursday, led by strong gains against the yen as investors worry about the risk of recession with the Federal Reserve likely to raise interest rates well into next year. The Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said more increases would come next year and the benchmark overnight interest rate would rise above 5% in 2023. Money market participants expect at least two 25 bps rate hikes next year and borrowing costs to peak at about 4.9% by midyear, before falling to around 4.4% by the end of 2023.
This has fuelled a risk-off tone in markets in the country down to the holidays next week. The US stock indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday. The drop in the benchmarks marked the biggest one-day percentage drop for the S&P and Nasdaq since November 2, and the largest for the Dow since September 13. Each closed at its lowest level since November 9.
JPY remains the worst performing G10-FX YTD
Meanwhile, analysts at Rabobank noted that the ''JPY remains the worst performing G10 currency in the year to date, with losses vs. the USD that currently stand at 14.9%. However, when USD/JPY hit a recent high at around 151.95, the JPY’s year-to-date drop stood at over 22%.''
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|137.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.8
|Daily SMA50
|142.71
|Daily SMA100
|141.11
|Daily SMA200
|135.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.18
|Previous Daily Low
|135.23
|Previous Weekly High
|137.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.13
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered toward 1.0650 on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December, the US Dollar came under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The weaker-than-expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US caused the US Dollar to lose interest, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.