USD/JPY advances towards 132.00 amid dismal market mood, BoJ Kuroda favors policy easing

- USD/JPY is marching towards 132.00 amid a risk-off mood propelled ahead of US inflation data.
- The US inflation could display an upside surprise as the jobless rate is at a multi-decade low.
- Japan’s government might reveal the new BoJ governor nominee and two deputy governor nominees on Feb. 14.
The USD/JPY pair is marching towards the critical resistance of 132.00 in the Tokyo session. The asset is witnessing significant strength amid the risk-aversion theme and favor for expansionary monetary policy by Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is aiming to shift its business above the 103.00 resistance amid an improvement in the appeal for safe-haven assets. Risk-perceived assets like S&P500 futures are witnessing selling interest despite a two-day sell-off spell. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that will release on Tuesday has hogged the limelight.
The consensus is calling for further softening of the headline inflation to 5.8% on an annual basis vs. the prior release of 6.5%. And, the core inflation that strips the impact of oil and food prices is seen lower at 5.3% against the former release of 5.8%. However, commentary from Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and the lowest Unemployment Rate recorded in January could surprise investors.
Fed Barkin argued that it would make sense for the Fed to steer "more deliberately" from here due to lagged effects of policy, as reported by Reuters. He further added that "While average inflation has peaked, the decline has been distorted by a few goods, the median has stayed high."
On the Japanese Yen front, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday, “The benefits of easing outweigh the costs of side effects.” He further added that policy easing was appropriate and it gave its utmost efforts."
Meanwhile, Reuters has come up with an update for the release of the nominees for BOJ Kuroda’s successor. The agency reported Japan’s government is planning to present the new Bank of Japan governor nominee and two deputy governor nominees to parliament on Feb. 14.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|131.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.91
|Daily SMA50
|132.33
|Daily SMA100
|138.32
|Daily SMA200
|136.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.83
|Previous Daily Low
|130.34
|Previous Weekly High
|131.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.08
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
