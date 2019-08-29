USD/INR technical analysis: Sellers eye 3-week old support-line as MACD about to turn bearish

- USD/INR remains firm above near-term support-line but fails to clear 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- MACD is about to flash bearish signal, highlighting the importance of immediate trend-line support and 21-DMA.
The USD/INR pair’s failure to rise past-61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 2018 peak to current year bottom will soon be joined by a bearish signal from the 12-day moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) as it makes the rounds to 71.95 ahead of Thursday’s European session.
As a result, the quote might witness a pullback towards three-week-old support-line, at 71.52, whereas 21-day simple moving average (DMA) could restrict the pair’s further declines around 71.20.
In a case where prices fail to respect 71.20 mark, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 70.80 and June month high surrounding 70.12 can lure USD/INR sellers.
On the upside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 72.40, prices can rise to December 2018 high of 72.82.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.9455
|Today Daily Change
|0.1198
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|71.8257
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.1652
|Daily SMA50
|69.798
|Daily SMA100
|69.7254
|Daily SMA200
|70.0684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.905
|Previous Daily Low
|71.4525
|Previous Weekly High
|72.3235
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.06
|Previous Monthly High
|69.3675
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.2475
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.7321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.6254
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5505
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.2752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.098
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.1802
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.4555
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD registers three-day losing streak ahead of German jobs and inflation data
EUR/USD is on the defensive, having dropped for the third straight day on Wednesday. German recession fears are priced to a greater extent. So, the EUR may rise sharply on upbeat data. Softer German CPI could yield a break below key support at 1.1052
GBP/USD slips below 21-day EMA amid UK political/ Brexit risks
GBP/USD stays on the back foot amid increasing odds of no-deal Brexit after the UK PM got the Queen’s approval to prorogue the Parliaments. Focus on Brexit-related headlines and US GDP for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY keeps the red below 106 amid risk-aversion
The USD/JPY pair is feeling the pull of gravity in Asia, possibly due to losses in the S&P 500 futures amid tepid risk sentiment. The risk-aversion could be due to the heightened tensions in the South China Sea
Gold: Fresh risk-off renews buying interest around $1,540
With the latest trade/political headlines renewing risk-off, Gold takes the bids near $1,540 by the press time of early Thursday. The safe-haven witnessed a pullback on Wednesday as the USD grew on the back of no major negatives, be it for trade or from economic calendar.
US second quarter GDP 1st revision preview: Consumers are sufficient for 2%
Second quarter annualized GDP is expected to drop to 2.0% from the initial release of 2.1%. First quarter GDP was 3.1%. Consumer spending remains healthy. Business investment and sentiment low, dragged down by the China trade dispute.