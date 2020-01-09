- USD/INR awaits fresh clues after Wednesday’s pullback from key resistance.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, ascending trend line since July in focus.
- Multiple barriers on the upside before 73.00 round-figure.
USD/INR stays modestly changed to 71.48 amid the initial Indian session on Thursday. The pair dropped towards retesting the weekly low of 71.35, flashed yesterday, as taking rounds to 71.38 at the open. However, mild recoveries could be spotted after a heavy fall the previous.
Even so, the pair stays on the back foot while reversing from a downward sloping trend line since mid-December 2018, also observing the declines below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of October 2018 to July 2019 fall.
With this, USD/INR prices are likely to keep the losses while targeting 71.00 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 70.80. However, an upward sloping trend line since July 2019, near 70.72, can cure the pair’s further weakness ahead of 70.00 psychological magnet.
On the upside, 72.00 can offer immediate resistance ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 72.40, also prior to challenging the multi-month-old resistance line that currency stays near 72.57.
In a case where buyers manage to take-out the 72.57 mark, December 2018 top surrounding 72.82 will hold the keys to pair’s rise towards 73.00.
USD/INR weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.4773
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|71.4735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2423
|Daily SMA50
|71.3482
|Daily SMA100
|71.3129
|Daily SMA200
|70.4554
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.57
|Previous Daily Low
|71.347
|Previous Weekly High
|72.0638
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1005
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8142
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.1028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.0237
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.5738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.8007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.2467
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.0198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.4697
