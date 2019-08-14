USD/INR technical analysis: On a defensive around 10-DMA, 61.8% Fibo.

By Anil Panchal
  • Failure to rise past-71.60 drags USD/INR downward.
  • 10-DMA, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement seem the key supports.

Despite being on the back foot, USD/INR remains supported by near-term key technical levels as it makes the rounds to 71.00 heading into European session open on Wednesday.

Among the immediate supports, 10-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 70.66 becomes the closest rest ahead of dragging the quote to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February to July downpour, at 70.50.

Should prices slip below 70.50, 50% Fibonacci retracement and June month high can please sellers around 70.12/07.

On the upside, 71.60 holds the gate for the pair’s run-up towards 72.00 round-figure whereas December 2018 high around 72.80 could be next on bears’ watch.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.0102
Today Daily Change 0.1862
Today Daily Change % 0.26%
Today daily open 70.824
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.691
Daily SMA50 69.3405
Daily SMA100 69.4512
Daily SMA200 70.0954
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.59
Previous Daily Low 70.735
Previous Weekly High 71.53
Previous Weekly Low 69.6669
Previous Monthly High 69.3675
Previous Monthly Low 68.2475
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2634
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.5093
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.1947
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.6543
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.3643
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9047
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.2193

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

When is German GDP data and how could it affect EUR/USD?

GBP/USD holds steady around latest lows, awaits UK CPI for fresh direction

USD/JPY: Heavy on 106.00 amid lower S&P futures, poor China data

Gold seesaws around $1500 as markets move away from risk-on

UK inflation preview: Did the pound's fall lift prices? Three scenarios for GBP/USD

