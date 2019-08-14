USD/INR technical analysis: On a defensive around 10-DMA, 61.8% Fibo.

- Failure to rise past-71.60 drags USD/INR downward.
- 10-DMA, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement seem the key supports.
Despite being on the back foot, USD/INR remains supported by near-term key technical levels as it makes the rounds to 71.00 heading into European session open on Wednesday.
Among the immediate supports, 10-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 70.66 becomes the closest rest ahead of dragging the quote to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February to July downpour, at 70.50.
Should prices slip below 70.50, 50% Fibonacci retracement and June month high can please sellers around 70.12/07.
On the upside, 71.60 holds the gate for the pair’s run-up towards 72.00 round-figure whereas December 2018 high around 72.80 could be next on bears’ watch.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.0102
|Today Daily Change
|0.1862
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|70.824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.691
|Daily SMA50
|69.3405
|Daily SMA100
|69.4512
|Daily SMA200
|70.0954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.59
|Previous Daily Low
|70.735
|Previous Weekly High
|71.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.6669
|Previous Monthly High
|69.3675
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.2475
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.2634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.5093
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.1947
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.6543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.9047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.2193
