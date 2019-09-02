USD/INR technical analysis: Bearish MACD portrays bullish exhaustion around 21-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR nears 71.45/40 support-confluence amid bearish MACD.
  • Repeated failures to rise successfully above 72.00 also portray the momentum weakness.

Despite staying positive around 71.90 ahead of Monday’s European session, the USD/INR seems to have lost upside momentum as not only 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) but the inability to successfully trade above 72.00 also portrays the bullish exhaustion.

As a result, sellers await a downside break of 71.45/40 support-confluence including 21-day simple moving average (DMA) and an upward sloping trend-line since August 08.

In doing so, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2018 to July 2019 downpour, at 71.07 can offer immediate support to the pair whereas 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 70.53 and 200-DMA level of 70.09 can please sellers afterward.

Meanwhile, pair’s sustained trading beyond 72.00 needs to cross a recent high of 72.38 in order to question the December 2018 to surrounding 72.80 and then aim for 73.00 round-figure.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.886
Today Daily Change 0.1210
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 71.765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3879
Daily SMA50 69.8846
Daily SMA100 69.7773
Daily SMA200 70.0795
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.9875
Previous Daily Low 71.3775
Previous Weekly High 72.375
Previous Weekly Low 71.3475
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.7545
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.6105
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.4325
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.8225
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.0425
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.6525

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

