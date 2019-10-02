USD/INR technical analysis: Bearish MACD directs sellers to 100/200-day SMA

- USD/INR pulls back from one week high amid bearish MACD.
- 70.36/35 can offer intermediate support before 100/200-day SMA confluence.
Failure to rise past-one week high, coupled with bearish MACD, drags the USD/INR pair down to an intra-day low of 71.03 by the press time of pre-European open on Wednesday.
The pair now aims to revisit 70.36/35 support-zone comprising lows marked in early-August and late-September. However, 70.15/14 confluence including 100 and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) could restrict the pair’s further declines.
Should there be additional weakness below 70.14, late-June and July highs nearing 69.80 and 69.30 will become sellers’ favorites.
If at all buyers ignore the bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) and a flash an uptick beyond 71.40 immediate resistance, 71.80 and 72.35 may lure them.
Additionally, pair’s sustained run-up beyond 72.35 could challenge September month high of 72.63 while aiming 73.00 round-figure.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.0425
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0682
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|71.1107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2885
|Daily SMA50
|71.0087
|Daily SMA100
|70.1369
|Daily SMA200
|70.1355
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.242
|Previous Daily Low
|70.6425
|Previous Weekly High
|71.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.3685
|Previous Monthly High
|72.6325
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.3685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.8715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.7548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.3989
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.1553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.5979
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.9538
The firms using ADP’s payroll services are estimated to employ 140,000 new workers in September following the hiring of 195,000 in August and 156,000 in July.