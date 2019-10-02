USD/INR technical analysis: Bearish MACD directs sellers to 100/200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR pulls back from one week high amid bearish MACD.
  • 70.36/35 can offer intermediate support before 100/200-day SMA confluence.

Failure to rise past-one week high, coupled with bearish MACD, drags the USD/INR pair down to an intra-day low of 71.03 by the press time of pre-European open on Wednesday.

The pair now aims to revisit 70.36/35 support-zone comprising lows marked in early-August and late-September. However, 70.15/14 confluence including 100 and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) could restrict the pair’s further declines.

Should there be additional weakness below 70.14, late-June and July highs nearing 69.80 and 69.30 will become sellers’ favorites.

If at all buyers ignore the bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) and a flash an uptick beyond 71.40 immediate resistance, 71.80 and 72.35 may lure them.

Additionally, pair’s sustained run-up beyond 72.35 could challenge September month high of 72.63 while aiming 73.00 round-figure.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.0425
Today Daily Change -0.0682
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 71.1107
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2885
Daily SMA50 71.0087
Daily SMA100 70.1369
Daily SMA200 70.1355
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.242
Previous Daily Low 70.6425
Previous Weekly High 71.37
Previous Weekly Low 70.3685
Previous Monthly High 72.6325
Previous Monthly Low 70.3685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.8715
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.7548
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.3989
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.1553
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.3543
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5979
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.9538

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD may draw bids on rising Fed rate cut odds

EUR/USD may draw bids on rising Fed rate cut odds

EUR/USD on Tuesday eked out a 0.32% gain and could remain better bid Wednesday, courtesy of the heightened US recession fears and the resulting rise in the odds of an October Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Sellers return ahead of key Brexit announcements

GBP/USD: Sellers return ahead of key Brexit announcements

GBP/USD reacts negatively to early-day headlines increasing the odds of a no-deal Brexit. Media leaks suggest the UK PM Johnson’s final Brexit proposal to the EU seems to have a little acceptance. UK Construction PMI, US ADP jobs and Fedspeak in focus.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines

USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines

After the 108.48/50 resistance triggered the USD/JPY pair’s pullback, the prices are still above key short-term support confluence while taking the bids to 107.80 on early Wednesday.

USD/JPY News

Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles

Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles

Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. In doing so, the yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.

Gold News

US ADP Employment Preview: Beware negative trends

US ADP Employment Preview: Beware negative trends

The firms using ADP’s payroll services are estimated to employ 140,000 new workers in September following the hiring of 195,000 in August and 156,000 in July.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures