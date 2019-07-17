USD/INR technical analysis: 4H 100MA, 23.6% Fibo. limit immediate upside

- The USD/INR pair’s recovery from 68.25 falls short of clearing near-term key resistances, indicating momentum weakness.
- 9-week old descending trend-line can question buyers past-68.91.
Unless breaking 100-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart (4H 100MA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-July downpour, USD/INR pullback remains less significant as it trades near 68.77 heading into the European open on Wednesday.
Even if the pair manage to clear 68.80 and 68.91 levels, carrying aforementioned indicators, a 9-week old descending resistance-line stretched since mid-May around 69.40 could challenge buyers.
Though, pair’s rise past-69.40 enables it to aim for 70.00 psychological magnet.
On the flip side, 68.45 can act as close support before the latest low surrounding 68.25 regains market attention.
Also, pair’s sustained declines below 68.25 open the gate for fresh south-run to late-June 2018 bottom at 67.6850.
USD/INR 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.7855
|Today Daily Change
|0.1115
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|68.674
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.8992
|Daily SMA50
|69.3894
|Daily SMA100
|69.4559
|Daily SMA200
|70.4722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.78
|Previous Daily Low
|68.481
|Previous Weekly High
|68.8975
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.2475
|Previous Monthly High
|70.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.6658
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.5952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.346
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.809
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.944
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks south as markets scale back Fed rate cut bets
EUR/USD risks falling below key support at 1.1193 as markets seem to have scaled back expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in the overnight trade. Technical set up favors the bears.
GBP/USD: Recovery underway as traders await UK CPI for fresh direction
A minor correction in the US dollar across its main competitors appears to prompt a recovery in GBP/USD from 27-month lows, as the rates hold above the 1.24 handle ahead of the UK CPI data.
USD/JPY rejected at 200-hour MA amid losses in Asian equities
USD/JPY is currently trading near 108.15, having faced rejection at the 200-hour moving average of 108.33 earlier today. The JPY is bid, possibly due to losses in equities. Also, Fitch Ratings' affirmation of Japan's rating at 'A' buoys the Yen.
Gold: Bulls are in the safe-zone, but are barely holding on
The 1400 psychological level is holding up which is just as well for the bulls, as a couple of dollars, a break of the 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs could open up an onslaught to the downside.
UK CPI Preview: Brexit above all else
The monthly change in the consumer price index is expected to be flat in June down from 0.3% in May. The annual rate is predicted to be unchanged at 2 %. The core CPI rate is forecast to be flat in June, after gaining 0.2% in April.