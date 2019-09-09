USD/INR technical analysis: 21-day EMA questions short-term support-line break

- USD/INR bounces off 21-day EMA, clings to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement even after breaking four-week-old support-line.
- Sellers can look for 71.30 on the break below the near-term moving average.
Despite breaking a month-old support-line, USD/INR fails to slip below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) as it takes the rounds to 71.62 ahead of Monday’s European open.
Adding to the pair’s immediate support is 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside, at 71.60, a break of which will test 21-day EMA level of 71.47.
In a case where prices slip below 71.47 on a daily closing basis, August 13 low near 71.30 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 70.50/45 will flash on sellers’ radar.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 72.30 enables the pair to again head for 73.00 with the latest high surrounding 72.65 likely being an intermediate halt.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.6558
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0242
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|71.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6453
|Daily SMA50
|70.163
|Daily SMA100
|69.9019
|Daily SMA200
|70.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.2501
|Previous Daily Low
|71.4925
|Previous Weekly High
|72.6325
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.4535
|Previous Monthly High
|72.375
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.849
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.7819
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.9607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.0499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.6074
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.1226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.5651
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.8802
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
