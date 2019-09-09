USD/INR technical analysis: 21-day EMA questions short-term support-line break

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR bounces off 21-day EMA, clings to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement even after breaking four-week-old support-line.
  • Sellers can look for 71.30 on the break below the near-term moving average.

Despite breaking a month-old support-line, USD/INR fails to slip below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) as it takes the rounds to 71.62 ahead of Monday’s European open.

Adding to the pair’s immediate support is 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside, at 71.60, a break of which will test 21-day EMA level of 71.47.

In a case where prices slip below 71.47 on a daily closing basis, August 13 low near 71.30 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 70.50/45 will flash on sellers’ radar.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 72.30 enables the pair to again head for 73.00 with the latest high surrounding 72.65 likely being an intermediate halt.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.6558
Today Daily Change -0.0242
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 71.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6453
Daily SMA50 70.163
Daily SMA100 69.9019
Daily SMA200 70.12
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.2501
Previous Daily Low 71.4925
Previous Weekly High 72.6325
Previous Weekly Low 71.4535
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.7819
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9607
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.365
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.0499
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.6074
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1226
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.5651
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.8802

 

 

