USD/INR technical analysis: 100-DMA caps the U-turn from 11-week long support-line

- 100-DMA limits the USD/INR pair’s pullback moves from ascending trend-line stretched since early April.
- 5-week old resistance-line acts as an additional upside barrier.
- Lower highs, declining RSI favor odds for the downside.
In spite of portraying another bounce off the 11-week old support-line, USD/INR fall short of clearing 100-day moving average (100-DMA) as it trades near 69.3165 during early Tuesday.
Not only failure to cross important MA but a lower high formation during the last 1-week period and downward sloping 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also signal brighter chances of the quote’s decline below 69.2169 trend-line support.
In doing so, the fresh leg down can target early-month bottom surrounding 69.0450 whereas April 11 low of 68.8355 and March trough close to 68.3415 may flash on bears’ radar then after.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 100-DMA level of 69.6610 can propel the pair towards 69.9466 resistance-line.
If at all buyers manage to cross 69.9466 upside barrier, 70.00 round-figure and 50% Fibonacci retracement of December – March downpour around 70.5808 can offer intermediate halts to the pair’s rally towards 200-DMA level of 70.7955.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.3165
|Today Daily Change
|0.0446
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|69.2719
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.5184
|Daily SMA50
|69.6664
|Daily SMA100
|69.8384
|Daily SMA200
|70.8146
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.6925
|Previous Daily Low
|69.2145
|Previous Weekly High
|70.1225
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|70.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.0525
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.3971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.5099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.0934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.915
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.6154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.5714
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.0494
