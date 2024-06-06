USD/INR remains under pressure on weaker US Dollar, likely RBI intervention

- Indian Rupee rebounds on the softer US Dollar on Thursday.
- The renewed USD sales and potential FX intervention from the RBI support the INR.
- Any development surrounding the changes to India’s structural reforms might weigh on the INR.
- The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Balance of Trade are due later on Thursday.
Indian Rupee (INR) recovers on Thursday amid the weaker US Dollar (USD). On Wednesday, the INR closed stronger on the back of USD sales from foreign banks and likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Furthermore, Investors started to price in two interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year, which weigh on the Greenback and create a headwind for the pair.
The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Balance of Trade are due on Thursday. Investors will closely monitor the RBI's interest rate decision on Friday, with no change in rate expected. Also, the US Nonfarm Payrolls data will be in the spotlight. The stronger-than-expected data could boost the Greenback and cap the downside for USD/INR. Meanwhile, India faces multiple headwinds from the political shifts and downbeat PMI data. If there are changes to India’s structural reforms, this could exert some selling pressure on the Indian Rupee.
- Benchmark Indian equity indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gained on Wednesday, closing the session higher by about 3% each after logging their steepest fall in four years in the previous session.
- The HSBC India Services PMI dropped to 60.4 in May from the final 60.8 in the previous month. This was the 34th consecutive month of expansion in services activity although it registered the lowest mark since December 2023.
- “The election results are likely to keep both the rupee and bond yields volatile in the short run,” HDFC bank economist Sakshi Gupta said.
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, which was followed by the Indian National Congress winning 99 seats, and the Samajwadi Party winning 37 seats, according to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.
- The US ISM Services PMI improved to 53.8 in May from 49.4 in April. This figure came in stronger than the estimation of 50.8.
- Traders are now pricing in a nearly 70% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, up from 54.9% at the beginning of the week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Technical analysis: USD/INR keeps the bullish vibe above the 100-day EMA
The Indian Rupee trades on a stronger note on the day. The positive outlook of the USD/INR pair remains intact as it broke above the descending trend channel that has been established since mid-April and holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. Nonetheless, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 50-midline, denoting a neutral level and suggesting that further consolidation looks favorable for the time being.
The resistance-turned-support level and the 100-day EMA at the 83.30-83.35 region act as an initial support level for the pair. A decisive break below this level would attract some sellers to the 83.00 psychological level, followed by a low of January 15 at 82.78.
On the other hand, the first upside barrier will emerge near a high of June 4 at 83.62. Further north, the next hurdle is seen near a high of April 17 at 83.72 en route to the 84.00 round mark.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.17%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|-0.19%
|-0.24%
|-0.11%
|-0.22%
|EUR
|0.17%
|0.11%
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.08%
|0.06%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.17%
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|CAD
|0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|0.01%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.20%
|0.02%
|0.13%
|0.07%
|-0.05%
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.24%
|0.07%
|0.16%
|0.13%
|0.03%
|0.12%
|0.03%
|NZD
|0.12%
|-0.07%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|-0.11%
|CHF
|0.22%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
