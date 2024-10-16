USD/INR holds position near record highs due to diminishing odds of Fed bumper rate cuts

- The Indian Rupee faced challenges due to foreign exchange outflows amid rising risk aversion.
- India’s annual inflation rose to a nine-month high of 5.49% in September, dampening the likelihood of RBI’s rate cuts.
- The downside of the INR could be restrained due to falling Oil prices, as India is world's third-largest Oil importer.
The USD/INR pair remains near its all-time high at 84.14 as the Indian Rupee (INR) grapples with challenges stemming from foreign exchange outflows. This situation arises as traders evaluate the policy outlook for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in light of the recent inflation data from India.
India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to a nine-month high of 5.49% year-over-year in September, up from 3.65% in the previous month and well above market expectations of 5.0%. This increase represents the highest inflation rate recorded this year, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target of 4%. As a result, expectations for earlier rate cuts by the RBI have been tempered.
The Indian Rupee may receive support from falling Oil prices, given that India is the world's third-largest Oil importer. Crude Oil prices are facing downward pressure due to concerns about global demand, which have outweighed the impact of supply worries related to the ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East conflict.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its losing streak for the fourth successive session, trading around $70.30 per barrel, at the time of writing.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee struggles due to foreign exchange outflows
- The US Dollar (USD) continues to strengthen, bolstered by strong employment and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that have lowered expectations for aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Markets are now projecting a total of 125 basis points in rate cuts over the next 12 months.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is currently a 94.1% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in November, with no expectation of a larger 50-basis-point reduction.
- On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic stated that he anticipates just one more interest rate cut of 25 basis points this year, as reflected in his projections during last month's US central bank meeting. "The median forecast was for 50 basis points beyond the 50 basis points already implemented in September, according to Reuters.
- On Monday, Foreign institutional investors sold a net total of 37.32 billion rupees ($444 million) in stocks, marking their eleventh consecutive session of net selling. In contrast, domestic investors net purchased shares valued at 22.78 billion rupees, per Reuters.
- The Washington Post reported on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the United States (US) that Israel plans to focus on Iranian military targets rather than nuclear or Oil infrastructure.
- Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari reassured markets late on Monday by reaffirming the Fed's data-dependent approach. Kashkari reiterated familiar Fed policymaker views on the strength of the US economy, noting continued easing of inflationary pressures and a robust labor market, despite a recent uptick in the overall unemployment rate, per Reuters.
Technical Analysis: USD/INR holds position above 84.00, close to all-time highs
The USD/INR pair hovers around 84.00 on Wednesday. Analyzing the daily chart shows that the pair is testing the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern. If it breaks below this channel, it could indicate a potential shift away from the current bullish sentiment. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, which suggests that bullish momentum is still intact.
In terms of resistance, the USD/INR pair may encounter a barrier at its all-time high of 84.14, recorded on August 5. A breakthrough above this level could push the pair toward the upper boundary of the ascending channel, estimated at around 84.35.
On the downside, if the pair breaks below the immediate support at the psychological level of 84.00, it may target the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at approximately 83.97.
USD/INR: Daily Chart
Indian economy FAQs
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD cycles familiar territory ahead of UK CPI print
GBP/USD churned chart paper in familiar territory for a fourth consecutive trading day on Tuesday. Cable continues to cycle in a dead zone between 1.3100 and 1.3000 as GBP traders await meaningful UK data updates before picking a side to fall on.
EUR/USD remains below 1.0900, further downside seems possible as the ECB decision looms
EUR/USD holds its position after a four-day losing streak, trading around 1.0890 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The Euro may face downward pressure as the European Central Bank is widely anticipated to implement a 25 basis point cut during Thursday’s policy meeting.
Gold buyers yearn for a daily close above $2,670
Gold price is building on the previous recovery early Wednesday, challenging the static resistance level at $2,670. Gold buyers stay optimistic amid a bullish technical setup on the daily time frame and broad risk aversion.
UK CPI set to grow below 2% target in September, core inflation to remain high
United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics will release the CPI report on Wednesday. The annual UK headline and core inflation are expected to ease in September. The UK CPI data could seal in a BoE November interest-rate cut, a scenario that would weigh on Pound Sterling.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.