USD/INR trades with mild negative bias, Fed Chair Powell’s testimony eyed

- Indian Rupee recovers its recent losses on the weaker USD.
- RBI’s Das said the Indian economy is likely to grow close to 8.0% in FY24, exceeding the estimate of 7.6%.
- Investors will focus on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the second testimony by Fed Chair Powell on Thursday.
Indian Rupee (INR) edges higher on Thursday amid the decline of the US Dollar Index (DXY). Economists anticipate USD/INR to trade in a narrow band in the next months and to rise modestly in a year as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to intervene in currency markets.
On Wednesday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian economy is poised to grow more than the central government's second-advance estimate of 7.6% growth in the current financial year (FY24), and it might be closer to 8.0%. India's robust domestic growth along with stable external macros has been underpinning the strength in INR. Nonetheless, higher US Treasury bond yields and the rebound in oil prices might lift the US Dollar (USD) and cap the downside of the pair.
Looking ahead, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Trade Balance are due on Thursday, along with the second testimony by Chair Powell and the Fed’s Mester speech. On Friday, attention will shift to the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls, which is forecast to see 200K job additions in February from 353K in January.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains vulnerable to higher bond yields and a rise in oil prices
- The government raised its growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024 to 7.6% from 7.3%.
- India's GDP expanded at 8.4% in the final three months of 2023, the strongest in 18 months, boosted by robust manufacturing and construction activities.
- US ADP private sector employment rose 140K in February from 111K in January, below the market expectation of 150K.
- January JOLTS job openings dropped to 8.863M versus 9.026M prior, below the consensus of 8.900M.
- The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that interest rate cuts are likely at some point in 2024, but is not yet ready to say when.
- Powell noted that the central bank thinks it’s not appropriate to cut the rate until they have confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.
Most recent article: Sensex trades flat in opening dealings on Thursday
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee remains capped in a longer band of 82.65-83.15
Indian Rupee trades strongly on the day. USD/INR has been traded within a multi-month-old descending trend channel since December 8, 2023 around 82.65-83.15
USD/INR maintains the bearish outlook unchanged as the pair holds below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. It’s worth noting that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports the sellers for the time being as it lies below the 50.0 midline.
If the pair breaks below the key support level near the lower limit of the descending trend channel at 82.65, then USD/INR may get enough bearish pressure to test lower near a low of August 23 at 82.45 and finally a low of June 1 at 82.25.
A bullish breakout above the confluence of the 100-day EMA and a psychological round figure of 83.00 could attract bulls to the upper boundary of the descending trend channel at 83.15. The additional upside filter to watch is a high of January 2 at 83.35, en route to 84.00.
US Dollar price in the last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies in the last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.59%
|-0.62%
|-0.53%
|-1.36%
|-1.39%
|-0.83%
|0.30%
|EUR
|0.58%
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|-0.76%
|-0.80%
|-0.23%
|0.88%
|GBP
|0.62%
|0.02%
|0.09%
|-0.73%
|-0.77%
|-0.21%
|0.92%
|CAD
|0.52%
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.83%
|-0.87%
|-0.29%
|0.82%
|AUD
|1.35%
|0.76%
|0.73%
|0.82%
|-0.03%
|0.53%
|1.63%
|JPY
|1.37%
|0.78%
|0.76%
|0.86%
|0.05%
|0.58%
|1.66%
|NZD
|0.81%
|0.25%
|0.21%
|0.30%
|-0.52%
|-0.56%
|1.13%
|CHF
|-0.30%
|-0.89%
|-0.92%
|-0.83%
|-1.67%
|-1.70%
|-1.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
RBI FAQs
What is the role of the Reserve Bank of India?
The role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its own words, is "..to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.” This involves maintaining the inflation rate at a stable 4% level primarily using the tool of interest rates. The RBI also maintains the exchange rate at a level that will not cause excess volatility and problems for exporters and importers, since India’s economy is heavily reliant on foreign trade, especially Oil.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of India affect the Rupee?
The RBI formally meets at six bi-monthly meetings a year to discuss its monetary policy and, if necessary, adjust interest rates. When inflation is too high (above its 4% target), the RBI will normally raise interest rates to deter borrowing and spending, which can support the Rupee (INR). If inflation falls too far below target, the RBI might cut rates to encourage more lending, which can be negative for INR.
Does the Reserve Bank of India directly intervene in FX markets?
Due to the importance of trade to the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in FX markets to maintain the exchange rate within a limited range. It does this to ensure Indian importers and exporters are not exposed to unnecessary currency risk during periods of FX volatility. The RBI buys and sells Rupees in the spot market at key levels, and uses derivatives to hedge its positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of ECB interest rate decision
EUR/USD remains steady around 1.0900 during the Asian session on Thursday, retracing slightly from its six-week high of 1.0915 reached in the prior session following dovish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.
GBP/USD trades on a stronger note below 1.2750 on a weaker US Dollar, UK’s budget
The GBP/USD pair breaks above the 1.2700 barrier and trades around 1.2735 during the Asian session on Thursday. The uptick of the major pair is bolstered by the weaker US Dollar and encouraging news from the UK Spring Budget.
Gold price sits near record high amid firming Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical risks
Gold built on its recent breakout momentum and touched a fresh all-time peak, around the $2,152 region on Wednesday amid expectations for an imminent shift in the Fed's policy stance. Meanwhile, any meaningful corrective decline in the XAU/USD price seems elusive amid persistent geopolitical tensions.
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM eyes 30% rally after successful breakout
Cosmos, which set out to make blockchain technology less complex for developers with its modular framework that demystifies decentralized apps, could be the next token to rally as meme coins and AI crypto coins surge.
ECB Preview: Any lift Lagarde provides to the Euro will likely be short-lived Premium
April or June? That is the question for markets focused on the first rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB). Fresh economic forecasts will serve as clues.