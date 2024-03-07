- India’s Sensex corrects from record highs on Thursday, tracking weak global cues.
- Sensex hit fresh record highs above 74,000 on Wednesday, helped by banking stocks.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls and Fed Chair Powell testimony eyed after poor US ADP and JOLTs data.
The Sensex 30, one of India’s key benchmark indices, is trading in the red on Thursday, correcting from record highs reached on Wednesday.
The Indian index is following weak Asian stock markets, as global sentiment remains sour ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
On Wednesday, the Indian index witnessed an impressive turnaround after struggling on the back of weak market sentiment, courtesy of the poor Services PMI releases from India, China and the US. A rebound in the Indian banking sector stocks saved the day for Sensex traders, as the index clinched fresh record highs.
At the time of writing, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex 30 is trading 0.15% lower on the day at 73,974.05, easing from the all-time high at 74,151.27.
Stock market news
- Among the top gainers on Sensex are JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bajaj FinServ, TCS and Tata Motors. Meanwhile, the main laggards in early trades are Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries.
- Tata Power announced that it became an Indian Integrated Power entity with validated science-based targets.
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s (L&T) hydrocarbon vertical secured an offshore order from ONGC for a project.
- The US stock markets stayed afloat on Wednesday, following US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell said that interest rate cuts are still likely in the coming months if inflation continues to ease.
- Meanwhile, the US private sector added 140,000 jobs in February, an increase from the upwardly revised 111,000 in January but a bit below the expected 150,000 additions, ADP reported on Wednesday.
- The number of job openings on the last business day of January stood at 8.86 million, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Wednesday. The data followed 8.88 million (revised from 9.02 million) openings in December and came in slightly below the market forecast of 8.9 million.
- Markets are currently pricing in about a 70% chance that the Fed could begin easing rates in June, slightly higher than a 63% probability seen a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
- It’s a holiday-shortened week for the Indian markets, as they will be closed, in observance of the Mahashivratri festival on Friday.
- The main event risks for markets this week will be the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data. Powell will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day.
- The focus continues to remain on the week-long China's National People's Congress (NPC) meeting which could flag new stimulus measures.
Indian economy FAQs
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
