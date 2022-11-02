- USD/INR struggles for a clear directions despite pushing back bears.
- RBI’s likely inaction jostles with Fed’s 75 bps dovish hike to challenge traders, Reuters’ poll signals more pain for INR.
- Cautious optimism, sluggish yields test upside momentum ahead of FOMC.
USD/INR remains sidelined around 82.70, mostly unchanged on the day, even as bulls try to defend the weekly gains ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. That said, the mixed sentiment and hopes of more pain for the Indian rupee (INR) appear to keep the buyers hopeful but the pre-Fed anxiety restricts the upside momentum amid a lack of major directions and an already priced-in 75 bps rate hike.
Headlines from China appeared to have recently favored the market’s sentiment amid sluggish US Treasury yields. The Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), Yi Gang, recently crossed wires and stated that China's economy remains broadly on track. “We hope the housing market can achieve a soft landing,” added the policymaker. Additionally, an official from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) also helped improve the mood while saying that the property sector is now "stable".
The US 10-year Treasury yields remain sidelined near 4.05% at the latest as traders remain divided over the US central bank’s next move given the 75 bps rate hike and hopes favoring easy rate lifts from December. While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures snap a two-day downtrend to print a 0.20% intraday upside by the press time.
On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) isn’t expected to announce any major change to its monetary policy during Thursday’s special meeting. India's rupee will recoup only some of its recent losses against the dollar over the coming year as the interest rate gap is set to widen further alongside a worsening current account deficit, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists.
It’s worth noting that the firmer US data and the recent rebound in oil prices also exert downside pressure on the INR, due to India’s reliance on energy imports and higher current account deficit. That said, WTI crude oil braces for the second weekly run-up as bulls approach $90.00. Further, the US JOLTS Job Openings increased to 10.717M in September versus the 10.0M forecast and upwardly revised 10.28M previous readings. Further, US ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.2 in October versus 50.0 market forecasts and 50.9 prior. On the same line, final readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for October rose past 49.9 initial forecasts to 50.4 but stayed below 52.0 readings for the previous month.
Looking forward, the USD/INR traders need to pay close attention to how the Fed can defend the hawks despite announcing a 0.75% rate increase. The point to emphasize will be the rate lift mechanism from December.
Technical analysis
A two-week-old descending resistance line near 83.05 probes USD/INR bulls but the bears have a long road to travel before retaking control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.7056
|Today Daily Change
|0.0241
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|82.6815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.4286
|Daily SMA50
|81.1257
|Daily SMA100
|80.1728
|Daily SMA200
|78.241
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.0732
|Previous Daily Low
|82.5036
|Previous Weekly High
|83.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.9284
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4276
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.014
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.7211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.8556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.4323
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.1831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.8627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.0019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.3223
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.5715
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
