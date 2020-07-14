USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers struggle inside weekly ascending channel

- USD/INR surges to eight-day top ahead of receding from 75.35.
- Overbought RSI conditions question a short-term bullish chart pattern.
- 200-bar EMA offers immediate resistance, bears will aim for 75.00 on the downside break of the channel.
USD/INR eases from the intraday top to 75.30 while heading into the European session on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote reverses before the key 200-bar EMA, amid overbought RSI, despite staying inside a week-long rising channel formation.
While RSI and MACD suggest further pullback, the support line of the said channel, at 75.20 now, will stop the bears targeting 75.00 threshold.
If the quote remains weak past-75.00, which is less expected, the monthly bottom around 74.50 might not be able to satisfy the pessimists.
On the flip side, a 200-bar EMA level of 75.41 will keep challenging the short-term buyers ahead of 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pairs drop from June 19 to July 06, around 75.52.
However, the quote’s further upside past-75.52 will have to defy the channel’s resistance line, around 75.60, to aim for a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 75.75.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.308
|Today Daily Change
|0.0960
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|75.212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.4691
|Daily SMA50
|75.5706
|Daily SMA100
|75.3349
|Daily SMA200
|73.3086
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.2282
|Previous Daily Low
|75.095
|Previous Weekly High
|75.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.525
|Previous Monthly High
|76.5076
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.9786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.1773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.1459
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.1286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.0452
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.9954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.2619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.3117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.3951
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
