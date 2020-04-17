USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee extends latest gains as RBI Governor refrains from another surprise

- USD/INR remains on the back foot after the RBI Governor dims prospects of another rate cut.
- Trade sentiment remains positive following the promising results of Gilead’s Remdesivir trials.
- Downbeat Chinese GDP fails to dim optimism in Asia.
USD/INR stretches the pullback from the record top while declining to 76.56 after the RBI Governor skipped another rate cut in his impromptu press appearance on early Friday.
Read: RBI’s Das: Proactive and monitoring the evolving situation very closely
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das recently addressed media while saying that the RBI is doing everything to fight the epidemiological challenge that the world is facing. "The RBI slashed the reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 3.75%, the repo rate remains the same since that decision is taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)," said the Bloomberg. In his earlier non-scheduled appearance on March 27, the RBI Governor announced a rate cut of 75 basis points (bps).
Goldman Sachs cut stance on Indian market from ‘overweight’ to ‘market weight’ after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cited fears of worst Asia-Pacific growth figures, actually a no growth, in 60 years. This might have pushed the Indian PM Narendra Modi to consider announcing the second stimulus.
On the other hand, the US dollar registers broad weakness amid the latest risk-one sentiment. The greenback lost its allure since early Asia when the CNBC broke news about the positive developments concerning the virus cure. The upbeat sentiment then got a boost after US President Donald Trump offered details of his phased economic restart.
As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields bucks the previous declines with nearly six basis points (bps) of gains to 0.67% while stocks in Asia remain positive amid hopes of further stimulus.
It’s worth mentioning that China’s first quarter (Q1) GDP marked sharp contraction in the world’s second-largest economy due to the pandemic. However, better than forecast results of Industrial Production, backed by the previous upbeat figures of PMI and Trade Balance, managed to tame the risk aversion.
USD/INR chart
Unless providing a daily close below a three-week-old rising trend line, currently near 76.20, buyers can’t lose hope to dominate beyond 77.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.5725
|Today Daily Change
|-0.3125
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|76.885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.9231
|Daily SMA50
|74.011
|Daily SMA100
|72.6166
|Daily SMA200
|71.7739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.545
|Previous Daily Low
|76.42
|Previous Weekly High
|77.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.2525
|Previous Monthly High
|77.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.9975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.1152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.8498
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.355
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.605
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid as Gilead coronavirus drug offers hope
EUR/USD has erased a major portion of losses seen on Thursday. Dollar is being offered on promising signs for coronavirus treatment. Light data docket leaves the pair at the mercy of the broader market sentiment.
GBP/USD benefits from risk reset, coronavirus is the key
GBP/USD defies the previous two-day losing streak, despite the latest pullback. The US dollar trims earlier gains amid the recovery in risk sentiment. The UK extends lockdown by at least three weeks.
Forex Today: Risk-on as encouraging coronavirus news overshadow China’s GDP slump
In light of the recent encouraging coronavirus news, the sharp contraction in the Chinese Q1 GDP was ignored. The market mood was lifted on a three-stage plan to re-open the US economy and amid news that Gilead's drug Remdisivir is showing promising results.
Gold: Above $1,700 despite pullback, Friday’s close becomes pivotal
Gold remains below the monthly rising trend line. While sellers are targeting three-week-old horizontal support around $1,645/40 during the further declines, a daily closing below $1,720 becomes necessary for them to stay at the helm.
WTI drops more than 30 cents as China registers first GDP contraction since 1992
WTI feels the pull of gravity on China's dismal GDP growth rate. China, on Friday, reported a 6.8% drop in the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter in annualized terms versus expectations for a 6.5% decline.