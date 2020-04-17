RBI’s Das: Proactive and monitoring the evolving situation very closely

While addressing a scheduled press conference on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Indian central bank, Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI has been proactive and monitoring the evolving situation very closely.

Necessary that we convey resolve of RBI going foward, doing that today.

Since March 27 macroeconomic landscape has deteriorated severely in some areas.

According to IMF, India expected to post sharp turnaround and grow at 7.2 pct in 2021/22.

Contraction in exports in march 2020 has turned out to be more severe than during global financial crisis.

Level of forex reserves continue to be robust.

Proposes steps to ease financial stress.