USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls tease rising wedge confirmation near 75.00

- USD/INR refreshes intraday low inside a bearish chart pattern.
- Failures to stay beyond 75.50 hurdle, normal RSI conditions suggest momentum weakness.
- Late-March top, 200-SMA confluence eyed on break of 74.95.
USD/INR prints a three-day losing streak while taking the offers around 75.00 threshold, down 0.10% intraday, amid the initial Indian trading session on Friday.
The Indian rupee pair’s pullback from 75.63 portrays a bearish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play. The RSI conditions also favor the continuation of the recent pullback.
As a result, USD/INR sellers keenly await a downside break of 74.95 to confirm the bearish formation and look for the 73.60 support level comprising 200-SMA and March-end tops.
During the fall, the 74.20 figure including April 08 low can act as a buffer whereas the 73.00 round-figure could lure USD/INR bears past-73.60.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may eye 75.30 before battling the 75.50-52 upside hurdle that consists of multiple highs marked since July 2020. Also acting as the resistance is an upper line of the stated rising wedge, near 75.70 by the press time.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.0265
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0613
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|75.0878
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.2096
|Daily SMA50
|73.3399
|Daily SMA100
|73.3064
|Daily SMA200
|73.6766
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.4351
|Previous Daily Low
|74.8725
|Previous Weekly High
|75.496
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.298
|Previous Monthly High
|73.958
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2569
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.0874
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.2202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.8285
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.5692
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.2658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.3911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.9538
